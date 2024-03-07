Lufthansa Restores Dividend as Profits Jump

Lufthansa is planning its first dividend payout since the pandemic, despite reporting revenue and profits below forecasts for the fourth quarter and estimating flat earnings growth in 2024.

Continental Faces Costs Hike as Profit Misses Views

Continental posted full-year profits below consensus and warned that wage costs would rise to around EUR500 million in 2024 and weigh heavily on earnings.

Hugo Boss 2024 Guidance Below Forecasts, Warns on Sales Outlook

Hugo Boss gave earnings projections for this year that are below analysts' current forecasts and warned that it might not meet its 2025 sales guidance due to weak consumer sentiment.

Telecom Italia Outlines Targets Through 2026

Telecom Italia said it aimed to deliver earnings growth of 8% over the next three years as well as reduction in debt, helped by the planned sale of its fixed-income assets.

Japan Auto Stocks Fall Sharply as Yen Rebounds to One-Month High

Japanese auto stocks fell sharply as the yen rebounded to a one-month high due to growing expectations that the Bank of Japan could shift away from its ultralow interest rate policy.

JD.com Shares Rise In Hong Kong After Earnings Beat

JD.com shares rose sharply in Hong Kong after the e-commerce giant's fourth-quarter results beat expectations and raised hopes for its outlook.

WuXi Companies' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S. Sanction Concerns

Shares of the WuXi family of biotech and research companies fell sharply after a U.S. bill targeting certain Chinese biotechnology providers got the green light to go to the Senate floor, reigniting worries about potential U.S. sanctions.

How Apple Stands to Lose From Europe's New Tech Law

Under the new rules, the iPhone maker will open up parts of its lucrative app ecosystem, providing an opportunity for rivals like Google.

Temu's Push Into America Pays Off Big Time for Meta and Google

The e-commerce discounter founded in China was the top advertiser by revenue at Meta Platforms last year, and was among the five top-spending advertisers at Google.

Costco Stock Trades at Record Highs. What Its Earnings Have in Store.

The company-and its stock-have been reliable outperformers over the past couple of quarters.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-24 0515ET