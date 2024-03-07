New York Community Bancorp to Get More Than $1 Billion Investment

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital is among the investors in the troubled lender.

Berkshire Buys More Liberty Sirius XM, Now Owns $2.2 Billion of Tracking Stock

The shares were purchased this week.

U.S. Charges Chinese National With Stealing AI Secrets From Google

Linwei Ding is alleged to have stolen over 500 confidential files related to Google's artificial-intelligence efforts.

Temu's Push Into America Pays Off Big Time for Meta and Google

The e-commerce discounter founded in China was the top advertiser by revenue at Meta Platforms last year, and was among the five top-spending advertisers at Google.

Exxon Files for Arbitration Over Chevron's Deal for Hess

Dispute involving a stake in an oil project in Guyana intensifies, threatening to scuttle Chevron's $53 billion deal to buy Hess.

Victoria's Secret shares plummet on weaker sales forecast, amid subdued apparel demand

Victoria's Secret said it forecast sales of $6 billion for the year ahead, below Wall Street's estimates for $6.19 billion.

Epic Games Says Apple Terminated Its Developer Account

The Fortnite developer alleged that Apple had terminated its developer account, preventing the videogame company from bringing its game store to iOS devices.

Bus Operator Coach USA Taps Financial Restructuring Advisers

The private-equity-owned transportation provider is preparing for a balance sheet restructuring, potentially in bankruptcy.

Emergent BioSolutions Enters Forbearance Agreement

Emergent BioSolutions has entered into a forbearance agreement with lenders.

Boeing Response in Alaska Airlines 737 MAX Probe Is Blasted by Feds

The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board said Boeing hasn't provided names and documents related to the midair blowout of a door plug earlier this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-24 2315ET