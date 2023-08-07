Do Commodities Provide a Hedge Against Recessions? We Ran the Numbers

The answer: It depends on the commodities and how you buy them.

Stocks Have Had a Great Year. Cue the September Effect.

September is traditionally the weakest month for U.S. stocks. This year, investors say the turning of the calendar should be especially worrying.

Alphabet Slashed Its Robinhood Stake. Cathie Wood Loaded Up.

Google owner Alphabet reduced its stake by nearly 90%. Wood bought shares through three of her ARK funds.

Higher Bond Yields Have Spooked the Stock Market. Why It's Not Time to Worry.

Treasuries prices have fallen but aren't likely to drop much more.

Stablecoins Offering Less Stability for Coinbase

Declining interest revenue from stablecoins is one of many headwinds for the crypto exchange.

Harris Williams Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Lead Europe Secondary Team

The investment bank is setting its sights on Europe, after adding a U.S. secondary-advisory team through a merger with Sixpoint Partners in April.

Commerzbank Lifts Outlook After Record Interest Income

Commerzbank forecast net interest income of at least EUR7.8 billion in 2023 after it hit a record in the second quarter, helping push profits higher.

Credit Agricole Profit Jump as Insurance Lifts Revenue

Credit Agricole reported a second-quarter net profit of EUR2 billion on sales that rose 19%, boosted by insurance income, with EUR1 billion in net inflows at its asset-management business.

Swiss Re Profit Surges on Lower Natural-Catastrophe Losses

Swiss Re posted a higher net profit of $804 million in the second quarter, helped by a low natural-catastrophe burden in its property-and-casualty segment, and maintained its 2023 profit target of more than $3 billion.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on pension plan funding, Lightspeed Commerce, typical monthly mortgage payments, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

