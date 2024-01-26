Surprisingly Strong Economy Pushes S&P 500 to Another Record

Tesla shares slide after weak outlook.

German Consumers Feel the Chill as Inflation Keeps Biting

Germany's consumer confidence looks set to slump in February as shoppers save rather than spend amid a wintry economic landscape.

U.K. Consumers Feeling Brighter With Inflation Trending Down

U.K. consumers continue to feel cheerier as 2024 starts, according to a survey.

What to Watch in Friday's Spending Report: A Last Look at Inflation Before the Fed Meeting

Prices ticked up in December, according to economists, but cooling trend remains in place ahead of the central bank meeting.

Berkshire, Hedge Funds Plow Into Liberty's Sirius Tracking Stock; Too Good to Be True?

The tracking stock trades at a discount to SiriusXM, and investors think they will get a gain when the two are effectively merged.

FTC Launches Probe of Big Tech's AI Investments

The agency has issued orders seeking information about artificial-intelligence investments to Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon.com, Anthropic and Google-owner Alphabet.

What Recession? Growth Ended Up Accelerating in 2023

The U.S. economy grew 3.1% over the last year as strong consumer spending and hiring upended recession fears.

Will the IPO Market Spring Back in 2024? The First Big Debut Offers Clues

Healthcare-services company BrightSpring is on track to price its IPO below expectations after investors balked at the original price range.

Heating Your House Will Be Cheaper This Winter Thanks to Natural-Gas Boom

There hasn't been enough cold weather to burn up America's gas surplus.

ECB Holds Rates as Investors Weigh Expectations of Cuts

The European Central Bank's rate decision signals concerns about high inflation even as the eurozone economy flirts with recession.

