Surprisingly Strong Economy Pushes S&P 500 to Another Record

Tesla shares slide after weak outlook.

What to Watch in Friday's Spending Report: A Last Look at Inflation Before the Fed Meeting

Prices ticked up in December, according to economists, but cooling trend remains in place ahead of the central bank meeting.

What Recession? Growth Ended Up Accelerating in 2023

The U.S. economy grew 3.1% over the last year as strong consumer spending and hiring upended recession fears.

Video: Explaining the Unexpectedly Strong U.S. Economy

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin digs into the latest GDP report to explain the most important details for investors.

Berkshire, Hedge Funds Plow Into Liberty's Sirius Tracking Stock; Too Good to Be True?

The tracking stock trades at a discount to SiriusXM, and investors think they will get a gain when the two are effectively merged.

U.K. Consumers Feeling Brighter With Inflation Trending Down

U.K. consumers continue to feel cheerier as 2024 starts, according to a survey.

FTC Launches Probe of Big Tech's AI Investments

The agency has issued orders seeking information about artificial-intelligence investments to Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon.com, Anthropic and Google-owner Alphabet.

Will the IPO Market Spring Back in 2024? The First Big Debut Offers Clues

Healthcare-services company BrightSpring is on track to price its IPO below expectations after investors balked at the original price range.

China's Rapid-Fire Stimulus Reveals Growing Concerns Over Economy

A series of moves in recent days mark a shift from just a week ago, when Chinese leaders were projecting confidence.

Sales of new homes surged in December as mortgage rates dipped below 7%

New-home sales were at an annual rate of 664,000 in December, compared with 615,000 in the prior month.

