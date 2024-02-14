Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nvidia overtook Google-parent Alphabet's stock market capitalization to become the third biggest U.S. company on Wednesday, days before the poster child of AI boom is due to report fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
