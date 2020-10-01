Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/01 05:28:54 pm
1487.07 USD   +1.46%
05:51pOptions investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
RE
05:50pHouse Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - An investor bought large blocks of upside call options on Thursday in companies such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc, trades reminiscent of outsized options purchases made in August by a large investor known as the "Nasdaq whale."

The unknown investor purchased calls expiring in January and March for Netflix, Amazon, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc while selling shares of those companies, said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group.

The four companies are collectively known among investors as the "FANG" group, for the first letters of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet unit Google.

Such a trade involving options allows investors to reduce stock exposure while maintaining the ability to benefit from future gains in stock prices.

In total, the investor paid a premium of about $180 million for the options, which have a notional value of roughly $1.7 billion, according to data from Trade Alert.

Some market watchers have attributed similar large call purchases in tech-related names made in August to SoftBank Group Corp. Those institutional trades came during a flurry of call buying driven by retail investors.

According to some analysts, that activity prompted September's tech-driven sell-off in U.S. stocks, as dealers who had sold those calls unwound the shares they had previously purchased to hedge against their short options positions.

"I can't tell you for sure who that is, but I have a feeling it's SoftBank again," said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets, of Thursday's trades.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tech-related call buying has continued, but it has cooled off since early September. Skew, a measure of demand for protective put options relative to upside call options, has recovered in names such as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple Inc .

The stock sales accompanying Thursday's options purchases neutralize the overall market impact of the trade, Murphy said. Moreover, given the previous "Nasdaq whale" trades, they are unlikely to spur as much reaction from other investors, and the impact is likely to be confined to options markets, he said.

"Because they're buying a bunch of vol in big names, maybe it spurs more vol buying," Murphy said. "But it's more likely to have vol impact than stock price impact." (Reporting by April Joyner; additional reporting by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by David Gregorio)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.52% 1487.9 Delayed Quote.9.42%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.30% 3221.26 Delayed Quote.70.40%
APPLE INC. 0.85% 116.79 Delayed Quote.57.75%
FACEBOOK 1.81% 266.63 Delayed Quote.27.60%
NETFLIX, INC. 5.50% 527.51 Delayed Quote.54.54%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.50% 6469 End-of-day quote.36.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:51pOptions investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
RE
05:50pHouse Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:43pAmazon and Big Tech cozy up to Biden camp with cash and connections
RE
02:22pGeneral Motors' Credit Card, Brought to You By Goldman Sachs
DJ
12:51pGoogle to pay publishers $1 billion over three years for their news
RE
11:36aSenate Panel to Subpoena Top Social-Media CEOs--2nd Update
DJ
11:19aSenate Panel to Subpoena Top Social-Media CEOs--Update
DJ
11:10aIndia open to launching own app store as start-ups criticise Google - governm..
RE
11:05aSenate Panel Subpoenas Top Social-Media CEOs
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 847 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 036 B 1 036 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,29x
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 747,17 $
Last Close Price 1 487,90 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.9.42%1 020 698
BAIDU, INC.0.15%43 631
NAVER CORPORATION58.98%37 019
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION51.63%31 571
YANDEX50.03%22 781
SOGOU INC.95.38%2 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group