Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - An investor bought large blocks
of upside call options on Thursday in companies such as Netflix
Inc and Amazon.com Inc, trades reminiscent of
outsized options purchases made in August by a large investor
known as the "Nasdaq whale."
The unknown investor purchased calls expiring in January and
March for Netflix, Amazon, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc
while selling shares of those companies, said
Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at
Susquehanna Financial Group.
The four companies are collectively known among investors as
the "FANG" group, for the first letters of Facebook, Amazon,
Netflix and Alphabet unit Google.
Such a trade involving options allows investors to reduce
stock exposure while maintaining the ability to benefit from
future gains in stock prices.
In total, the investor paid a premium of about $180 million
for the options, which have a notional value of roughly $1.7
billion, according to data from Trade Alert.
Some market watchers have attributed similar large call
purchases in tech-related names made in August to SoftBank Group
Corp. Those institutional trades came during a flurry
of call buying driven by retail investors.
According to some analysts, that activity prompted
September's tech-driven sell-off in U.S. stocks, as dealers who
had sold those calls unwound the shares they had previously
purchased to hedge against their short options positions.
"I can't tell you for sure who that is, but I have a feeling
it's SoftBank again," said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives
strategist at RBC Capital Markets, of Thursday's trades.
SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Tech-related call buying has continued, but it has cooled
off since early September. Skew, a measure of demand for
protective put options relative to upside call options, has
recovered in names such as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple Inc
.
The stock sales accompanying Thursday's options purchases
neutralize the overall market impact of the trade, Murphy said.
Moreover, given the previous "Nasdaq whale" trades, they are
unlikely to spur as much reaction from other investors, and the
impact is likely to be confined to options markets, he said.
"Because they're buying a bunch of vol in big names, maybe
it spurs more vol buying," Murphy said. "But it's more likely to
have vol impact than stock price impact."
