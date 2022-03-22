Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quantum startup Sandbox AQ spins off from Alphabet, gains 'nine figures' in funding

03/22/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 22 (Reuters) - Sandbox AQ, which has long-term goals to help clients use quantum computing, announced on Tuesday that it has spun off from Alphabet Inc, raised "nine figures" of funding and signed several clients for its cybersecurity services.

With the large funding and former Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt as its chairman, Sandbox AQ is one of the highest-profile startups pursuing software that would operate at least partially on quantum computers.

Though unreliable and costly now, quantum computers could within a decade boost the power of artificial intelligence and other tools by crunching data millions of times faster than supercomputers.

Sandbox AQ's initial sales are coming from software that runs on classical computers but tries to block quantum machines from someday unlocking standard encryption and exposing sensitive communications. Customers include New York's Mount Sinai Health System and telecoms providers Vodafone Business and SoftBank Mobile.

Mount Sinai President David Reich told Reuters that Sandbox would over the next year assess the encryption in the health system's messaging tools and propose potential algorithm upgrades.

Schmidt said in an interview that converting large organizations to quantum-secure communications would be "a pretty big business."

In addition, Sandbox is nearing deals to sell quantum simulation software to potentially accelerate development of drugs and materials, CEO Jack Hidary said. Projects that could be commercialized over the next three years include using AI to analyze data from quantum-based sensors to improve medical imaging and also enable navigation by tracking magnetic fields instead of GPS satellites, he added.

Some of the team and inspiration for Sandbox originated at Alphabet in 2016. But the Google parent will not be a shareholder. Hidary said he wanted outside investors to help speed growth. The company will use cloud computing from Google Cloud and others.

Alphabet said it was "pleased to help Jack to transition to an independent company."

Investors include Schmidt, Breyer Capital, T. Rowe Price funds and Salesforce.com Inc founder Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures. Hidary declined to specify the amount of funding, saying he wanted attention instead to be on the technology.

The Palo Alto, California-based company has 55 employees and will spend the new funding on hiring.

Hidary said the company had prioritized increasing racial, gender and other diversity and was working to bring in residents from University of California Merced, not commonly known as a tech powerhouse, as one way to reach its goal. (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Additional reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.02% 2722.03 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
DAVE INC. 27.01% 10.11 End-of-day quote.-1.37%
QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC. -0.39% 2.58 Delayed Quote.-24.34%
SECURE, INC. 1.99% 1282 Delayed Quote.-45.79%
SOFTBANK CORP. 1.30% 1520 Delayed Quote.3.16%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.91% 5056 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.89% 126.8 Delayed Quote.14.00%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -1.30% 39.715 Delayed Quote.-22.32%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
09:13aQuantum startup Sandbox AQ spins off from Alphabet, gains 'nine figures' in funding
RE
06:54aAlphabet's Waymo Set to Go Driverless in San Francisco
MT
06:11aNomura Says India's Business Resumption Posts Another Record High
MT
01:28aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower, -2-
DJ
03/21YouTube Faces Threat of Russian Suspension After Blocking Military Channel
MT
03/21Alphabet unit Waymo says ready to launch driverless vehicles in San Francisco
RE
03/21U.S. asks judge to sanction Google in pretrial document fight
RE
03/21Google settles over firing of workers protesting immigration cloud deal
RE
03/21Alphabet Unit Google's Challenge of $4.8 Billion EU Antitrust Fine Reportedly to be Rul..
MT
03/21Wall Street knocked lower by Ukraine tensions, Boeing crash
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 77 352 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 802 B 1 802 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 156 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 2 722,03 $
Average target price 3 488,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-6.04%1 801 564
BAIDU, INC.-1.42%51 053
NAVER CORPORATION-10.44%41 534
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-20.80%33 422
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-4.88%438