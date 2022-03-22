Quantum startup Sandbox AQ spins off from Alphabet, gains 'nine figures' in funding

March 22 (Reuters) - Sandbox AQ, which has long-term goals
to help clients use quantum computing, announced on Tuesday that
it has spun off from Alphabet Inc, raised "nine
figures" of funding and signed several clients for its
cybersecurity services.
With the large funding and former Google Chief Executive
Eric Schmidt as its chairman, Sandbox AQ is one of the
highest-profile startups pursuing software that would operate at
least partially on quantum computers.
Though unreliable and costly now, quantum computers could
within a decade boost the power of artificial intelligence and
other tools by crunching data millions of times faster than
supercomputers.
Sandbox AQ's initial sales are coming from software that
runs on classical computers but tries to block quantum machines
from someday unlocking standard encryption and exposing
sensitive communications. Customers include New York's Mount
Sinai Health System and telecoms providers Vodafone Business
and SoftBank Mobile.
Mount Sinai President David Reich told Reuters that Sandbox
would over the next year assess the encryption in the health
system's messaging tools and propose potential algorithm
upgrades.
Schmidt said in an interview that converting large
organizations to quantum-secure communications would be "a
pretty big business."
In addition, Sandbox is nearing deals to sell quantum
simulation software to potentially accelerate development of
drugs and materials, CEO Jack Hidary said. Projects that could
be commercialized over the next three years include using AI to
analyze data from quantum-based sensors to improve medical
imaging and also enable navigation by tracking magnetic fields
instead of GPS satellites, he added.
Some of the team and inspiration for Sandbox originated at
Alphabet in 2016. But the Google parent will not be a
shareholder. Hidary said he wanted outside investors to help
speed growth. The company will use cloud computing from Google
Cloud and others.
Alphabet said it was "pleased to help Jack to transition to
an independent company."
Investors include Schmidt, Breyer Capital, T. Rowe Price
funds and Salesforce.com Inc founder Marc Benioff's TIME
Ventures. Hidary declined to specify the amount of funding,
saying he wanted attention instead to be on the technology.
The Palo Alto, California-based company has 55 employees and
will spend the new funding on hiring.
Hidary said the company had prioritized increasing racial,
gender and other diversity and was working to bring in residents
from University of California Merced, not commonly known as a
tech powerhouse, as one way to reach its goal.
