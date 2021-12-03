REUTERS NEXT-Waymo has tens of thousands people on San Francisco robotaxi waitlist, co-CEO says

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Waymo has given hundreds of people
robotaxi rides since its test rollout in San Francisco in
August, with tens of thousands more residents on a waitlist, the
Alphabet Inc company's co-chief executive said on
Friday at the Reuters Next conference.
Waymo is among a small number of companies around the world
that have billions of dollars in financing to develop
self-driving cars and trucks.
But progress toward wide-scale service has been slow. San
Francisco, a city of nearly 900,000 people, is just the second
test site for passenger service for Waymo, founded in 2009.
"We are building a business. So we're really focused on how
to commercialize this technology," Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said,
adding that it is looking into how to tap the markets for ride
hailing, trucking, local delivery and then eventually for
personal car ownership.
Waymo in August started giving autonomous rides, which are
free of charge, to a limited number of people in San Francisco
with safety drivers using its Jaguar electric vehicles.
Waymo has deliberately selected diverse testers, Mawakana
said, to ensure feedback is representative of the broader
population. For instance, half of its San Francisco riders are
women.
"In San Francisco, we were very focused on making sure that
there was gender diversity because safety and transportation is
such an issue. Not only safety on the roads, but also physical
safety," she said.
The company also has been offering paid rides in driverless
minivans outside of Phoenix since Oct. 2020 and hauling freight
using autonomous semi-trucks in Texas for several months.
In September, Waymo and rival Cruise, backed by General
Motors Co received one of the two regulatory permits to
offer autonomous rides to passengers in California.
Early next year, Waymo will deliver groceries ordered from
one of the Safeway stores in San Francisco to select Waymo and
Safeway employees.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco;
editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)