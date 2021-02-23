Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reaction to Facebook agreeing a concession deal with Australia on media bill

02/23/2021 | 03:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Facebook said on Tuesday it would restore Australian news pages after negotiating changes with the government to a proposed law that forces tech giants to pay for media content displayed on their platforms.

Following are comments from Facebook, Australia and analysts:

JOSH FRYDENBERG, AUSTRALIA'S TREASURER

"There is no doubt that Australia has been a proxy battle for the world. I have no doubt that so many other countries are looking at what is happening here in Australia.

"Facebook and Google have not hidden the fact that they know that the eyes of the world are on Australia, and that's why they have sought to get a code here that is workable."

CAMPBELL BROWN, FACEBOOK VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL NEWS PARTNERSHIP

"We have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers.

"The government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won't automatically be subject to a forced negotiation.

"It's always been our intention to support journalism in Australia and around the world, and we'll continue to invest in news globally and resist efforts by media conglomerates to advance regulatory frameworks that do not take account of the true value exchange between publishers and platforms like Facebook."

TAMA LEAVER, PROFESSOR OF INTERNET STUDIES AT CURTIN UNIVERSITY, AUSTRALIA

"It's not a draw.

"Even though Facebook managed to cover some concessions and the law is perhaps softer, I still think they were the big losers here simply because of the way that they tried to negotiate over the last week. A lot of Australians are a lot more hesitant to rely on Facebook and in terms of their reputation and their Australian user base they have lost trust.

"The law itself remains untested. It's like a gun that sits in the treasurer's desk that hasn't been used or tested."

PAUL BUDDE, INDEPENDENT INTERNET ANALYST

"Facebook won, as the necessary changes were made to the legislation that avoids them making changes to their business model."

The Australian government was still able to say it "stood up to the giants and that got international attention (but) the digital giants remain as strong as ever."

(Reporting by Colin Packham and Byron Kaye; additional reporting by Renju Jose)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
03:37aFacebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
RE
01:33aPRESS RELEASE : Scout24 AG publishes preliminary -2-
DJ
12:31aFACEBOOK : Reaches Deal With Australia to Restore News -- Update
DJ
12:04aFACEBOOK : Says Agreement Reached With Australian Government to Restore News
DJ
02/23MARKET CHATTER : Alphabet's Google in Talks to Resume News Feature in Spain
MT
02/22Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
RE
02/22Microsoft teams up with EU publishers amid Facebook's Australian spat
RE
02/22Tech Down On Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/22UK Court Stops Epic Games From Pursuing Lawsuit Against Apple Over Fortnite
MT
02/22Garland to Make Case for New Era at Justice Department -- 5th Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 47 115 M - -
Net cash 2021 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 388 B 1 388 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,55x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 377,15 $
Last Close Price 2 054,26 $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.19.18%1 388 331
BAIDU, INC.57.19%115 935
NAVER CORPORATION32.14%52 357
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION5.86%28 984
YANDEX-3.33%23 824
SOGOU INC.2.45%3 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ