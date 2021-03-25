Rep. Frank Pallone: 'Your Business Model Itself Has Become the Problem'

By John D. McKinnon

Rep. Frank Pallone's opening statement added to the worries for Big Tech on a day that has gone badly for chief executives so far.

Mr. Pallone (D., N.J.), the chairman of the full Energy and Commerce Committee, signaled that he's focused on changing the platforms' incentives for promoting attention-grabbing content, such as disinformation.

"Your business model itself has become the problem," said Mr. Pallone, who ultimately controls the panel's agenda. He promised to push legislation to change the platforms' incentives.

That's a bit of a paradigm shift for Mr. Pallone, who was not viewed as a leading critic of the platforms when he took over as chairman a few years ago.

