Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rep. Frank Pallone: 'Your Business Model Itself Has Become the Problem'

03/25/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By John D. McKinnon

Rep. Frank Pallone's opening statement added to the worries for Big Tech on a day that has gone badly for chief executives so far.

Mr. Pallone (D., N.J.), the chairman of the full Energy and Commerce Committee, signaled that he's focused on changing the platforms' incentives for promoting attention-grabbing content, such as disinformation.

"Your business model itself has become the problem," said Mr. Pallone, who ultimately controls the panel's agenda. He promised to push legislation to change the platforms' incentives.

That's a bit of a paradigm shift for Mr. Pallone, who was not viewed as a leading critic of the platforms when he took over as chairman a few years ago.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-21 1304ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.39% 2026.61 Delayed Quote.15.97%
FACEBOOK INC -0.14% 281.6385 Delayed Quote.3.29%
TWITTER, INC. -0.73% 61.57 Delayed Quote.14.61%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
01:04pTech CEOs Come Under Fire for Online Disinformation, Lack of Accountability
DJ
01:04pREP. FRANK PALLONE : 'Your Business Model Itself Has Become the Problem'
DJ
01:00pLawmakers Promise to Hold Tech Accountable for Disinformation. That Has Been ..
DJ
12:58pChrissy Teigen's Twitter Exit Highlights Overlapping Nature of Harassment and..
DJ
12:47pTech stocks drag Wall Street lower; Biden's presser in focus
RE
12:44pFACEBOOK  : Big Tech CEOs told 'time for self-regulation is over' by U.S. lawmak..
RE
12:43pCOMMITTEE CHAIRMAN : 'We Will Legislate' to Stop Misinformation
DJ
12:32pTech stocks drag Wall Street lower; Biden's presser in focus
RE
12:20pHearing Is Under Way. Here's What to Expect.
DJ
12:04pSUNDAR PICHAI : Sundar Pichai Likely to Get Questions on Handling of Parler
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 47 024 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 374 B 1 374 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 376,52 $
Last Close Price 2 032,53 $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.15.97%1 388 920
BAIDU, INC.10.61%89 119
NAVER CORPORATION29.91%49 809
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.46%42 118
YANDEX N.V.-9.37%24 628
SOGOU INC.1.10%3 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ