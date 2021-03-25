Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/25 03:23:43 pm
2033.885 USD   +0.07%
Rep. Peter Welch Suggests New Public Entity for Online Oversight

03/25/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
By John D. McKinnon

Rep. Peter Welch (D., Vt.) floated the possibility of a new public entity to oversee the online world and take over some of the difficult decisions that the companies now make over content moderation and other issues.

That's gotten at least a smattering of support in Congress, particularly given the Federal Trade Commission's sometimes tepid performance in overseeing the online environment. Some supporters believe a new agency could develop more expertise than the FTC, which has to oversee vast swaths of the brick-and-mortar economy as well.

Other lawmakers and experts question whether a new agency is needed or would be effective. Some wonder whether it would be subject to what's known as "regulatory capture"--the eventual domination of a regulator by the regulated industry.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 47 024 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 374 B 1 374 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 376,52 $
Last Close Price 2 032,53 $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
