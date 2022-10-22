Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
101.13 USD   +1.16%
02:30aRepublican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
RE
10/21Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing bill
RE
10/21Megacap earnings to test fledgling U.S. stock rebound
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

10/22/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

(Reuters) - The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Google on Friday, for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.

The U.S. political committee accuses the tech giant of "discriminating" against it by "throttling its email messages because of the RNC's political affiliation and views," according to a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of California.

"Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors' and supporters' spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building," the RNC said in the lawsuit.

Google did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Spam filters on email services typically weed out unsolicited "spam" messages and divert them to a separate folder.

The RNC said that for most of the month, nearly all of its emails end up in users' inboxes but at the end of the month, which is an important time for fund-raising, nearly all of their emails end up in spam folders.

"Critically, and suspiciously, this end of the month period is historically when the RNC's fundraising is most successful," the lawsuit said, adding that it doesn't matter whether the email is about donating, voting, or community outreach.

The committee said the "discrimination" had been going on for about 10 months despite its best efforts to work with Google.

It said the fact that so much of its mail was going to spam folders had cost it revenue and it would cost it more in coming weeks as midterm elections loom.

Republicans have long accused tech giants of discriminating against conservative views and suppressing free speech.

The tech companies deny that.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:30aRepublican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
RE
10/21Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing bill
RE
10/21Megacap earnings to test fledgling U.S. stock rebound
RE
10/21Tech Up Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/21Alphabet's Google in Discussions to Invest at Least $200 Million in Artificial Intellig..
MT
10/21Wall Street ends higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow
RE
10/21Wall Street ends higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow
RE
10/21Tech stocks 'not a place we like to be near term' -analyst
RE
10/21Wall Street rallies on hopes of less aggressive Fed
RE
10/21Wall Street rallies on hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 289 B - -
Net income 2022 67 926 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 321 B 1 321 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 101,13 $
Average target price 140,05 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-30.98%1 321 297
BAIDU, INC.-38.69%32 263
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-42.46%19 306
NAVER CORPORATION-56.14%17 721
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.5.42%164