Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Republican National Committee
(RNC) filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on
Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
The U.S. political committee accuses the tech giant of
"discriminating" against it by "throttling its email messages
because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views," according
to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in California.
"Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to
potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal
points in election fundraising and community building," the RNC
said in the lawsuit.
Google rejected the claims.
"As we have repeatedly said, we simply don't filter emails
based on political affiliation. Gmail’s spam filters reflect
users’ actions," Google spokesperson José Castañeda said in a
statement. "We provide training and guidelines to campaigns, we
recently launched an FEC-approved pilot for political senders,
and we continue to work to maximize email deliverability while
minimizing unwanted spam," he said, referring to the Federal
Election Commission.
Spam filters on email services typically weed out
unsolicited "spam" messages and divert them to a separate
folder.
The RNC said that for most of the month, nearly all of its
emails end up in users’ inboxes but at the end of the month,
which is an important time for fund-raising, nearly all of their
emails end up in spam folders.
"Critically, and suspiciously, this end of the month period
is historically when the RNC’s fundraising is most successful,"
the lawsuit said, adding that it does not matter whether the
email is about donating, voting or community outreach.
The committee said the "discrimination" had been going on
for about 10 months despite its best efforts to work with
Google.
It said the alleged routing of its emails to spam folders
had eaten up revenue and that more money would be lost in coming
weeks as midterm elections loom.
Republicans have long accused big tech companies of
discriminating against conservative views and suppressing free
speech, an assertion tech companies strongly deny.
(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru
Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Editing by Robert Birsel and Matthew Lewis)