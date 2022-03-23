Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
03/23 03:38:20 pm EDT
2769.43 USD   -1.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Russian communications regulator has blocked Google News - Interfax

03/23/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, is reflected in a laptop screen showing Google start page in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator has blocked Alphabet's Google News, accusing it of allowed access to what it calls fake material about the country's military operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.

The agency did not give details. A new Russian law makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ALPHABET INC.
03:35pGoogle to pause ads that exploit or dismiss Russia-Ukraine war
RE
03:24pRussian communications regulator has blocked Google News - Interfax
RE
02:47pWall St drops as oil rally, Putin comments add to anxiety
RE
12:08pReuters removes TASS Russian news agency from its content marketplace
RE
10:23aUK calls on YouTube to take down videos 'doctored' by Russia
RE
10:08aTech leads rebound in world stocks despite surging yields
RE
09:50aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 23, 2022
09:06aToyota, Aurora test-drive autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas
RE
08:26aForeigners banned from selling Russian stocks as market set for limited reopening
RE
06:46aUK Watchdog Approves Appointment Of Monitoring Trustee To Oversee Google's Compliance O..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 77 352 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 852 B 1 852 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 156 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 2 797,36 $
Average target price 3 488,50 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-3.44%1 851 560
BAIDU, INC.3.90%53 806
NAVER CORPORATION-8.72%41 625
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-19.78%33 468
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-0.26%459