    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
2534.60 USD   -2.44%
Russian court says Google, Wikipedia face fines over 'fake' content

04/15/2022 | 11:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California

(Reuters) - A Russian court has threatened U.S. Internet giant Google and Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation with fines for failing to delete what it said was "fake" information about the Ukraine conflict, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday that Google would face fines over its failure to delete from video sharing site YouTube content that Moscow considers illegal.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries)


© Reuters 2022
