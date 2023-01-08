Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
87.34 USD   +1.32%
10:58aSeattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsuit
RE
01/07Google challenges Android antitrust ruling in India's Supreme Court
RE
01/07Protesters storm Tesla store in China after price cuts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsuit

01/08/2023 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Snapchat logo

(Reuters) - Seattle's public school district filed a lawsuit against Big Tech claiming that the companies were responsible for a worsening mental health crisis among students and directly affected the schools' ability to carry out their educational mission.

The complaint, filed on Friday against Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Snap Inc and TikTok-owner ByteDance with the U.S. District Court, claimed they purposefully designed their products to hook young people to their platforms and were creating a mental health crisis.

Meta Platforms, TikTok, Google and Snap did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. In the past, the companies have said they aim to create an enjoyable experience for users and exclude harmful content and invest in moderation and content controls.

The lawsuit says the companies' actions have been a substantial factor in causing a youth mental health crisis.

"Defendants have successfully exploited the vulnerable brains of youth, hooking tens of millions of students across the country into positive feedback loops of excessive use and abuse of Defendants' social media platforms," the lawsuit said.

Students with mental health issues perform worse, causing schools to take steps including training teachers to identify and address such symptoms, hire trained personnel, and create additional resources to warn students about the dangers of social media, the complaint said.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for monetary damages and other penalties.

In 2021, U.S. lawmakers accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits at the expense of children's mental health following testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen. Facebook has consistently said it disagrees with Haugen's characterization that the company failed to protect teen girls on Instagram.

"The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical," he posted on his Facebook page in response. "We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don't want their ads next to harmful or angry content. And I don't know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed."

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.32% 87.34 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.43% 130.02 Delayed Quote.8.04%
SNAP INC. 0.88% 9.22 Delayed Quote.3.02%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10:58aSeattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsuit
RE
01/07Google challenges Android antitrust ruling in India's Supreme Court
RE
01/07Protesters storm Tesla store in China after price cuts
RE
01/06CES technology trade show adopts social theme
RE
01/06Near-Term Weakness in Alphabet a Major Buying Opportunity, Says Tigress
MT
01/06Goldman Sachs Lowers Alphabet's Price Target to $130 From $135, Says Global Macro, Cons..
MT
01/06Exclusive-Russian hackers targeted U.S. nuclear scientists
RE
01/06Tigress Financial Slashes Price Target on Alphabet to $160 From $186, Reiterates Strong..
MT
01/06Google Cloud to support Kuwait's digitisation drive
RE
01/05Geely's EV brand Zeekr aims to double sales in 2023, expand in Europe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 B - -
Net income 2022 62 748 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 135 B 1 135 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 87,34 $
Average target price 125,62 $
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-2.30%1 135 432
BAIDU, INC.16.33%45 978
NAVER CORPORATION4.23%22 078
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.72%18 920
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.-4.08%156