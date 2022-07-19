Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-07-19 am EDT
110.08 USD   +0.96%
09:14aShopify partners with YouTube to shore up sales from content creators
RE
09:08aGoogle to allow app developers to use rival payment systems, to cut fees
RE
09:00aGoogle says fees will be cut to 12%, from 15%, for these develop…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shopify partners with YouTube to shore up sales from content creators

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Shopify Inc on Tuesday announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc's YouTube to allow merchants to sell through the video platform, as the Canadian company looks to tap into the growing number of content creators launching their own e-commerce stores.

The partnership, which builds on an existing one with Google, will allow merchants to integrate their online stores with YouTube, which reaches over two billion monthly users.

Shopify, which makes tools for merchants to set up their online stores, in June launched new features to help its clients sell to other businesses and on Twitter in a bid to counter a post-pandemic slowdown in online shopping.

The company lost its prime spot as Canada's most valuable company and its shares have lost more than three quarters of their value so far this year as consumers return to stores.

Shopify's director of product, marketplaces and creators, Amir Kabbara, said the partnership with YouTube would help boost conversion rate and in turn the gross merchandise volume, a key success metric, for the company.

Merchants can tag and pin products during live streams, show a curated list of products in a product shelf below on-demand videos and add a store tab under their YouTube channel to feature their products.

Shopify, which has also partnered with TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, said it saw orders placed through such partner integrations quadruple in the first quarter of the year.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.46% 109.03 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.54% 167.23 Delayed Quote.-50.28%
SHOPIFY INC. 4.06% 32.54 Delayed Quote.-76.38%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
09:14aShopify partners with YouTube to shore up sales from content creators
RE
09:08aGoogle to allow app developers to use rival payment systems, to cut fees
RE
09:00aGoogle says fees will be cut to 12%, from 15%, for these develop…
RE
09:00aAlphabet unit google says it will allow non-gaming apps develope…
RE
08:30aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Alphabet's Price Target to $140 From $150, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
08:30aU.S. nuclear fusion company TAE raises $250 million in latest round
RE
08:23aMeta units agree to Indonesia tech licensing rules amid blocking threat
RE
08:11aNeuralink co-founder departs Musk-backed startup -sources
RE
08:00aALPHABET A : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:38aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Netflix Poised to Rise, Internat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 296 B - -
Net income 2022 73 015 M - -
Net cash 2022 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 441 B 1 441 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 163 906
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 109,03 $
Average target price 154,10 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-22.83%1 349 546
BAIDU, INC.-5.18%48 749
NAVER CORPORATION-34.87%27 989
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-35.78%23 245
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-25.32%328