Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:58 2022-10-20 pm EDT
98.29 USD   -1.69%
06:20aGoogle, Netflix under scrutiny in South Korea over network fees
RE
06:14aSnap crashes, drags peers, as dire forecast sparks ad growth fears
RE
12:03aExclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snap crashes, drags peers, as dire forecast sparks ad growth fears

10/21/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Shares of Snap Inc sank about 25% before the bell on Friday, after the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat forecast zero revenue growth for the current quarter, triggering a slide in other social media stocks dependent on advertising revenue.

YouTube-parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook-parent Meta Platform Inc, Pinterest Inc and Twitter Inc all slid between 1.7% and 9.2% in premarket trade.

"We believe Snap is facing increased competition, primarily from TikTok, both for time spent and increasingly for ad dollars, which is compounding the challenges of a softer macro and Apple's (privacy-related) changes," Atlantic Equities analysts said in a note.

The brokerage said competition is likely to continue to increase in 2023.

Snap, on Thursday, reported its slowest revenue growth as a public company for the latest quarter and forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, while Wall Street analysts were expecting a 3.3% rise, according to Refinitiv data.

The company had said in August it would lay off 20% of its employees and discontinue projects such as gaming and a flying camera drone to cut costs and brace for a deteriorating economy.

"Given SNAP had been growing headcount over 30% y/y for 4 straight quarters, we wonder if the company can execute on its lofty growth objectives with a 20% smaller employee base," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Snap's stock, now trading at $8.06, has lost about 77% of its value so far this year, while Alphabet, Meta and Pinterest have lost between 30% and 60%. Twitter, however, has gained 21% on the prospect of billionaire Elon Musk buying the company.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.34% 99.97 Delayed Quote.-30.98%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.28% 131.53 Delayed Quote.-60.89%
PINTEREST, INC. -0.30% 22.97 Delayed Quote.-36.81%
SNAP INC. -0.64% 10.79 Delayed Quote.-77.06%
TESLA, INC. -6.65% 207.28 Delayed Quote.-41.16%
TWITTER, INC. 1.18% 52.44 Delayed Quote.21.33%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
06:20aGoogle, Netflix under scrutiny in South Korea over network fees
RE
06:14aSnap crashes, drags peers, as dire forecast sparks ad growth fears
RE
12:03aExclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030
RE
10/20News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/20Meta, Alphabet, Pinterest shares shudder on Snap warning
RE
10/20Snap's revenue growth lags as inflation causes advertisers to pull back
RE
10/20Brazil electoral court cracks down on disinformation ahead of Lula-Bolsonaro runoff
RE
10/20Alphabet's Google Fined Nearly $162 Million by Indian Competition Regulator Over Andrio..
MT
10/20Biotech firm Prime Medicine valued at $1.8 bln in strong debut
RE
10/20Alphabet's Google Faces Lawsuit Filed by Texas for Alleged Collection of Biometric Data..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 289 B - -
Net income 2022 67 945 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 307 B 1 307 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 99,97 $
Average target price 140,28 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-30.98%1 307 460
BAIDU, INC.-37.25%32 263
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-42.46%19 306
NAVER CORPORATION-55.48%17 721
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.5.42%164