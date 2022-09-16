Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:12 2022-09-16 am EDT
102.20 USD   -0.69%
07:05aSocial media app Parler buys cloud-services provider
RE
06:00aEU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules
RE
04:51aIndonesia antitrust agency launches probe of Google app payments
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Social media app Parler buys cloud-services provider

09/16/2022 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Parler, a social media app popular with U.S. conservatives, said on Friday it has bought a cloud-services provider and is restructuring its business to focus on customers who run the risk of being pushed off the internet.

As part of the overhaul, Parler said it has created a new parent company, Parlement Technologies Inc, and the new firm has completed a fundraising round for $16 million, for a total of $56 million in funding to date.

The company, which itself went dark after the U.S. Capitol riot last year, did not disclose financial details of the purchase and the names of investors who took part in the round.

The deal for California-based Dynascale gives Parler access to a cloud services provider with around 50,000 square feet of data center space in the United States.

Parler was launched in 2018 and styled itself as a free-speech space for those seeking an alternative to platforms such as Twitter Inc. It quickly gained traction from supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Parler returned earlier this month to Google's app store more than 1-1/2 years after the Alphabet-owned company removed it following the U.S. Capitol riots. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.99% 102.91 Delayed Quote.-28.96%
TWITTER, INC. 0.57% 42.14 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
07:05aSocial media app Parler buys cloud-services provider
RE
06:00aEU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules
RE
04:51aIndonesia antitrust agency launches probe of Google app payments
RE
09/15Wall St slides as economic data backs hawkish Fed
RE
09/15Thousands track 'mother of all queues' for Queen Elizabeth online
RE
09/15Nasdaq - Alphabet Stock Can Double Your Money in 5 Years, Here's How
AQ
09/15Wall St ticks lower as rate worries persist
RE
09/15SkyWater Technology To Manufacture Chips In Collaboration With Google, US Department of..
MT
09/15MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 15, 2022
MS
09/15SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop Poise..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 B - -
Net income 2022 68 283 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 348 B 1 348 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 102,91 $
Average target price 142,80 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-28.96%1 348 459
BAIDU, INC.-14.44%43 991
NAVER CORPORATION-40.42%24 150
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-37.19%22 000
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.10.61%180