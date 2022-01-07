Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/07 11:42:05 am
2738.895 USD   -0.58%
11:35aSonos wins Google import ban ruling in U.S. patent fight
RE
11:34aSynaptics Launches New TouchPad; Shares Decline
MT
11:00aIndia's antitrust body orders Google inquiry after news publishers complain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sonos wins Google import ban ruling in U.S. patent fight

01/07/2022 | 11:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. trade court barred Google late Thursday from importing products that infringe home-audio company Sonos' smart-speaker patents.

The U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed an August decision that Google audio products infringed five Sonos patents and banned Google from importing "networked speaker devices" and devices that can control them like mobile phones and laptops.

The ruling says Google won't be barred from importing products that it had redesigned to avoid infringing the patents. A Google spokesperson said it does not expect the decision to affect to its ability to import or sell its products.

"We will seek further review and continue to defend ourselves against Sonos' frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property," the company said.

Sonos' Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus called the ruling a "across-the-board" win and said Google's products still infringe the patents despite its attempts to design around them.

Sonos' stock was up 1.5% in late morning trading on Friday, having earlier risen more than 3%.

The parties have been embroiled in a global patent war over multi-room audio technology since 2020 that includes court cases in California, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, according to a Sonos regulatory filing.

Sonos first sued Google in Los Angeles, alleging the company misused its technology in "more than a dozen different infringing products", including Google Home speakers and Pixel phones, tablets, and laptops.

Google responded with its own lawsuit in San Francisco, alleging Sonos used "substantial volumes" of its technology without permission for several products, including controller apps and its Sonos Radio service.

At the ITC, Sonos had been trying to block Google from importing Home speakers, Pixel phones and other products from China.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by David Bario and Jan Harvey)

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.99% 2739.31 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
SONOS, INC. 1.25% 29.21 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
11:35aSonos wins Google import ban ruling in U.S. patent fight
RE
11:34aSynaptics Launches New TouchPad; Shares Decline
MT
11:00aIndia's antitrust body orders Google inquiry after news publishers complain
RE
10:30aGoogle Will Begin Accepting Sports-Betting Ads From NY-Licensed Organizations Starting ..
MT
09:35aGoogle to be Investigated by India's Antitrust Agency For Using Dominant Position For N..
MT
09:13aSonos Shares Rise After Trade Regulator Ban on US Imports of Some Google Products
MT
12:45aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Steady But -2-
DJ
01/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/06Tech Down As Rout Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/06S&P 500, Nasdaq gain in choppy trading; cyclicals rise
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 B - -
Net income 2021 73 223 M - -
Net cash 2021 139 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 827 B 1 827 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 150 028
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 754,95 $
Average target price 3 367,79 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-4.89%1 827 388
BAIDU, INC.1.32%52 470
NAVER CORPORATION-10.57%41 869
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-5.90%41 211
YANDEX N.V.-8.56%19 829
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471