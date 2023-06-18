Swiss referendum set to back global minimum corporate tax, climate goals

* Swiss set to back 15% minimum business tax
* Minimum tax backed by business groups
* Climate law, rejected in 2021, set to pass
* Extension to COVID-19 law also set to win approval
ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - Swiss voters looked set to
approve proposals to introduce a global minimum tax on
businesses and a climate law that aims to cut fossil fuel use
and reach zero emissions by 2050, projections by public
broadcaster SRF showed on Sunday.
The projections, based on counted votes, showed 88% of those
who voted in Sunday's national referendum backed raising the
country's business tax to the 15% global minimum rate from
current average minimum of 11%, while 55% supported the climate
law.
The results of the vote were expected later on Sunday.
In 2021, Switzerland joined almost 140 countries that signed
up to an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) deal to set a minimum tax rate for big companies, a move
aimed at limiting the practice of shifting profits to low tax
countries.
Even with the increase Switzerland will still have one of
the lowest corporate tax levels in the world, and the proposal,
estimated to bring 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.80 billion) per
year in additional revenue, has been backed by business groups,
most political parties, and the general public.
The climate law, brought back in a modified form after it
was rejected in 2021 as too costly, has stirred up more debate
with those campaigning against it gaining traction in recent
weeks.
Proponents say the law is the minimum the wealthy country
needs to do to prove its commitment to fighting climate change
while opponents from the right wing People's Party say it will
jeopardise energy security.
The projections from Sunday's referendum also suggested
voter approval for an extension of some provisions of the
country's emergency COVID-19 law, required under Switzerland's
system of direct democracy, where legislation is put to the
public vote.
Switzerland is home to the offices and headquarters of
around 2,000 foreign companies, including Google as
well as 200 Swiss multinationals, such as Nestle. While
all would be affected, business groups have welcomed the greater
degree of certainty that the new tax would bring, even if
Switzerland lost some of its low-tax allure.
"No other country is going to have lower taxes either. We
want the additional tax revenue to stay in the country, and be
used to improve its attractiveness for businesses," said
Christian Frey, from Economiesuisse, a lobby group.
($1 = 0.8937 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Noele Illien, John Revill and Emma Farge; Writing
by Tomasz Janowski and Noele Illien; Editing by Frances Kerry
and Hugh Lawson)