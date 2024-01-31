Shares of technology companies slid after disappointing earnings from some key companies linked to the artificial-intelligence craze.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet plunged by more than 7%, amid disappointment in its quarterly revenue growth.

Advanced Micro Devices and Microsoft also retreated after their earnings reports.

Smart-phone chip designer Qualcomm saw shares saw after hours in the wake of a strong earnings report.

EBay will pay $59 million to settle the federal government's allegations that thousands of pill presses and encapsulating machines were sold on its popular online marketplace.

Dutch regulators fined Uber Technologies about $10.9 million, accusing the ride-hailing company of violating European privacy laws.

