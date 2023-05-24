Tech Down as Debt-Limit Negotiations Hit Impasse -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as debt-limit negotiations hit an impasse.

Shares of chip maker Nvidia, which have surged in recent weeks on enthusiasm about demand from artificial-intelligence applications, fell ahead of the company's earnings report.

Shares of other chip makers sold off after Analog Devices, the maker of power-management chips and other semiconductor products, warned of a coming slowdown in growth.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management bought into Alphabet earlier this year following what the firm viewed as an unwarranted selloff in the company's stock.

Google parent Alphabet recently provided "detailed and tangible examples of how AI-driven products and tools can improve advertiser performance," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

