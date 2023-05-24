Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:19:02 2023-05-24 pm EDT
122.88 USD   +1.63%
05:45pVerizon warns customer service employees of impending layoffs- The Verge
RE
05:11pTech Down as Debt-Limit Negotiations Hit Impasse -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:58pSunak, AI leaders discuss 'existential threats', disinformation fears
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Down as Debt-Limit Negotiations Hit Impasse -- Tech Roundup

05/24/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as debt-limit negotiations hit an impasse.

Shares of chip maker Nvidia, which have surged in recent weeks on enthusiasm about demand from artificial-intelligence applications, fell ahead of the company's earnings report.

Shares of other chip makers sold off after Analog Devices, the maker of power-management chips and other semiconductor products, warned of a coming slowdown in growth.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management bought into Alphabet earlier this year following what the firm viewed as an unwarranted selloff in the company's stock.

Google parent Alphabet recently provided "detailed and tangible examples of how AI-driven products and tools can improve advertiser performance," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-23 1710ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.35% 120.9 Delayed Quote.38.91%
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. -7.83% 173.2 Delayed Quote.16.63%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.72% 81.22 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.49% 305.38 Delayed Quote.109.99%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. -2.06% 33.25 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION -0.71% 73.75 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:45pVerizon warns customer service employees of impending layoffs- The Verge
RE
05:11pTech Down as Debt-Limit Negotiations Hit Impasse -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:58pSunak, AI leaders discuss 'existential threats', disinformation fears
AN
04:23pUK to work with leading AI firms to ensure society benefits from the new technology
RE
03:59pSector Update: Tech Stocks Lower Late Wednesday
MT
02:11pBiden administration backs Google in song lyrics case at Supreme Court
RE
02:04pSector Update: Tech Stocks Declining in Afternoon Trading
MT
12:31pWhat is Twitter Spaces where DeSantis will announce his presidential run?
RE
12:25pGlobal markets live: Agilent, Intuit, Palo Alto, Kohl's, Urban Outfi..
MS
12:19pGoogle, European Commission Planning to Form 'AI Pact' Ahead of Regulation, EU's Thierr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 67 487 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 539 B 1 539 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
EV / Sales 2024 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 190 711
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 120,90 $
Average target price 130,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.38.91%1 560 432
META PLATFORMS, INC.105.04%632 329
VISA, INC.8.10%460 197
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.48%406 740
MASTERCARD, INC.10.58%354 176
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-5.91%212 380
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer