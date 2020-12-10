Log in
Alphabet Inc.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Tech Up On Strong Airbnb Debut -- Tech Roundup

12/10/2020 | 05:42pm EST
Shares of technology companies ticked up after another popular stock-market debut.

Shares of home-sharing app Airbnb more than doubled in their debut, reflecting a soaring market for new stock listings and its success in navigating the coronavirus-induced downturn in travel this year. The blockbuster IPO followed a similar debut-session frenzy when DoorDash shares became available on public markets Wednesday.

Some analysts said the speculative rush into new issues recalled the heady days of the Dotcom bubble.

France's privacy watchdog issued more than $163 million in fines to Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com, saying they improperly collected information about website visitors.

Tsingua Unigroup, a key player in China's push for self-reliance in semiconductors, is in default on nearly $2.5 billion of international bonds. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-20 1741ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 179 B - -
Net income 2020 35 705 M - -
Net cash 2020 118 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 198 B 1 198 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,05x
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 132 121
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 891,30 $
Last Close Price 1 767,65 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.31.97%1 204 659
BAIDU, INC.19.93%51 704
NAVER CORPORATION53.35%38 490
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION35.68%27 992
YANDEX58.73%24 325
SOGOU INC.85.93%3 279
