Tech Up On Strong Airbnb Debut -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies ticked up after another popular stock-market debut.

Shares of home-sharing app Airbnb more than doubled in their debut, reflecting a soaring market for new stock listings and its success in navigating the coronavirus-induced downturn in travel this year. The blockbuster IPO followed a similar debut-session frenzy when DoorDash shares became available on public markets Wednesday.

Some analysts said the speculative rush into new issues recalled the heady days of the Dotcom bubble.

France's privacy watchdog issued more than $163 million in fines to Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com, saying they improperly collected information about website visitors.

Tsingua Unigroup, a key player in China's push for self-reliance in semiconductors, is in default on nearly $2.5 billion of international bonds.

