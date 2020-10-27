Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tech chief executives to defend key law in front of U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc will tell U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday that a federal law protecting internet companies is crucial to free expression on the internet, according to written testimonies from the companies seen by Reuters.

Section 230, a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, shields technology companies from liability for user-generated content and allows them to remove lawful but objectionable posts. It has come under heavy criticism from President Donald Trump and both Democratic and Republican lawmakers who have been concerned about Big Tech's content-moderation decisions.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will tell the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday that eroding the foundation of Section 230 "could collapse how we communicate on the Internet, leaving only a small number of giant and well-funded technology companies."

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg warned that tech companies were likely to censor more to avoid legal risks if Section 230 is repealed. "Without Section 230, platforms could potentially be held liable for everything people say," he said.

Zuckerberg also said without the law, tech companies could face liability for doing even basic moderation, such as removing hate speech and harassment.

Alphabet-owned Google's Sundar Pichai said the company approached its work without political bias and was able to offer the information it does because of existing legal frameworks such as Section 230.

In addition to discussions on reforming the law, the hearing will bring up issues about consumer privacy and media consolidation.

On Tuesday, Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the senate commerce panel, released a report on how big tech platforms have decimated the local news industry, including newspapers and broadcasters.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.66% 1594.27 Delayed Quote.18.28%
FACEBOOK INC 2.38% 284.0262 Delayed Quote.35.01%
SQUARE, INC. 0.18% 170.06 Delayed Quote.171.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
01:55pLawmakers Want to Protect Local Newspapers From Google, Facebook -- Update
DJ
01:52pTech chief executives to defend key law in front of U.S. Senate panel on Wedn..
RE
01:33pDAIMLER : Waymo Team Up to Develop Self-Driving Trucks
DJ
01:32pTech chief executives to defend key law in front of U.S. Senate panel on Wedn..
RE
01:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow slip on earnings worries, stimulus unc..
RE
11:37aS&P 500, Dow slip on earnings worries, stimulus uncertainty
RE
11:18aHyundai's Motional partners with Via to launch U.S. robotaxi service in 2021
RE
10:19aWaymo, Daimler to partner in developing self-driving semi trucks
RE
10:16aS&P 500 flat after Monday's selloff as focus turns to corporate earnings
RE
10:02aBig Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 174 B - -
Net income 2020 30 983 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 080 B 1 080 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,53x
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 759,67 $
Last Close Price 1 584,29 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.18.28%1 079 632
BAIDU, INC.5.18%45 346
NAVER CORPORATION50.94%36 112
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION51.63%31 752
YANDEX35.96%20 822
SOGOU INC.95.16%3 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group