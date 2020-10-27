Tech chief executives to defend key law in front of U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The chief executives of
Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc
will tell U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday that a
federal law protecting internet companies is crucial to free
expression on the internet, according to written testimonies
from the companies seen by Reuters.
Section 230, a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency
Act, shields technology companies from liability for
user-generated content and allows them to remove lawful but
objectionable posts. It has come under heavy criticism from
President Donald Trump and both Democratic and Republican
lawmakers who have been concerned about Big Tech's
content-moderation decisions.
Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will tell the Senate
Commerce Committee on Wednesday that eroding the foundation of
Section 230 "could collapse how we communicate on the Internet,
leaving only a small number of giant and well-funded technology
companies."
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg warned that tech companies were
likely to censor more to avoid legal risks if Section 230 is
repealed. "Without Section 230, platforms could potentially be
held liable for everything people say," he said.
Zuckerberg also said without the law, tech companies could
face liability for doing even basic moderation, such as removing
hate speech and harassment.
Alphabet-owned Google's Sundar Pichai said the company
approached its work without political bias and was able to offer
the information it does because of existing legal frameworks
such as Section 230.
In addition to discussions on reforming the law, the hearing
will bring up issues about consumer privacy and media
consolidation.
On Tuesday, Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the
senate commerce panel, released a report on how big tech
platforms have decimated the local news industry, including
newspapers and broadcasters.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)