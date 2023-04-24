Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
105.41 USD   +0.11%
06:07aYouTube case at US Supreme Court could shape protections for ChatGPT and AI
RE
06:06aTech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI
RE
06:05aEuropean Midday Briefing: Economic Outlook -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI

04/24/2023 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - A quarter into record layoffs, investors in U.S. tech giants will scrutinize if the cost cuts boosted profits to their satisfaction, while the companies emphasize how artificial intelligence will be their next growth driver.

Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc all report quarterly results this week.

Together, they command more than $5 trillion in market capitalization, or more than 14% of the value of the S&P 500 index.

Between Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta, analysts expect profits to rise 4.5%, on average, from the immediately preceding quarter, led by an 11.8% jump in Meta's bottom line, according to Refinitiv. From a year earlier, profit is expected to slump nearly 16%, on average, with Microsoft expected to perform the least poorly with a 0.5% slip.

These three companies, along with Amazon, said between November and March they would slash 70,000 jobs in a rapidly weakening economy, following a pandemic-led hiring boom. Meta has announced two rounds of layoffs.

Amazon.com Inc, which reported a big drop in fourth-quarter profit due to valuation losses because of its investment in money-losing EV maker Rivian Automotive, is set to post a first-quarter profit that is expected to increase eight times, when compared with the immediately previous quarter.

According to research firm YipitData, Amazon's North America sales are set to beat Wall Street estimates in the first quarter.

GRAPHIC : Big Tech stocks since last six months - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/BIGTECH-STOCK/zgvobzmoqpd/Pasted%20image%201682082335284.png

The companies are likely to give updates on their AI efforts, a trend noticeable since last quarter when chief executives packed earnings calls with mentions of the technology.

"If last quarter's message from Big Tech was all about efficiency and bottom line improvement, this quarter's message is likely to be more forward-looking around the massive potential of artificial intelligence," Andrew Lipsman, analyst at Insider Intelligence, said.

Microsoft has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT technology into its search engine Bing, pitting it against market leader Google.

Google has begun the public release of its chatbot Bard.

Amazon's cloud division AWS, the world's largest, has released a suite of technologies aimed at helping other companies develop their own chatbots backed by AI, and Meta has published an AI model that can pick out individual objects from within an image.

"It's sort of a double-edged sword because there is also pressure for these companies to improve cash flow in an economy that is decelerating," Itau BBA analyst Thiago Kapulskis said.

"There are expectations that companies could create or do even more with AI ... every tech investor is expecting those companies to be in the frontier."

The cloud businesses of Amazon, Google and Microsoft were also more stable than expected, analysts said.

Microsoft and Alphabet stocks have both risen 19% so far this year. Apple and Amazon are up 28% and 23%, respectively. Meta shares have gained nearly 77%.

GRAPHIC : Big Tech stocks since last six months - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/BIGTECH-STOCK/zgvobzmoqpd/Pasted%20image%201682082335284.png

The largest company in the world, Apple, which is scheduled to report earnings on May 4, is dealing with slowing demand for iPhones and MacBooks as consumers curb spending.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Nivedita Balu and Tiyashi Datta


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.11% 105.41 Delayed Quote.19.47%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.03% 106.96 Delayed Quote.27.33%
APPLE INC. -0.98% 165.02 Delayed Quote.27.01%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.08% 212.89 Delayed Quote.76.91%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.12% 285.76 Delayed Quote.19.16%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -0.81% 12.25 Delayed Quote.-33.53%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
06:07aYouTube case at US Supreme Court could shape protections for ChatGPT and AI
RE
06:06aTech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI
RE
06:05aEuropean Midday Briefing: Economic Outlook -2-
DJ
06:02aTech tally in focus, China alarms Europe
RE
05:01aCommodity stocks drag FTSE 100 ahead of busy earnings week
RE
04:22aSterling Could Rise as Asset Managers Trim Bets Against Currency
DJ
03:56aCentralNic expecting revenue growth in "best-ever" first quarter
AN
03:35aEuropean shares fall ahead of busy earnings week
RE
02:05aTake Five: Into the thick of it
RE
01:32aAsia stocks in pensive mood for earnings-packed week
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 224 M - -
Net cash 2023 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 344 B 1 344 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
EV / Sales 2024 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 105,41 $
Average target price 127,93 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.19.47%1 343 989
META PLATFORMS, INC.76.91%546 140
VISA, INC.12.65%481 332
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.55%421 888
MASTERCARD, INC.7.91%357 695
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED1.18%230 624
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer