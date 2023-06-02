Tech shares see biggest ever weekly inflow on AI boom-BofA

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Technology equity funds saw
their biggest weekly inflows on record in the week to Wednesday,
driven by a surge in investor interest in artificial
intelligence, according to BofA Global Research released on
Friday.
Tech stocks saw $8.5 billion of inflows in the week to
Wednesday, the most on record, BoFa said, citing EPFR data.
Stocks in general saw $14.8 billion of inflows the largest
weekly inflow since February.
Part of that swell was thanks to a 30% rise in shares of
chipmaker Nvidia in just three sessions that pushed its
market valuation above $1 trillion at one point.
Seven stocks - Apple, Microsoft,
Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta
and Tesla - account for 8.8 percentage points
of the S&P 500's 10% year-to-date return, according to
BofA's calcuations.
The "market (is) bored of waiting for rates to cause
recession" and so is 'back to biggest companies = biggest
margins = biggest (price to earnings multiples)'," the analysts
wrote in a note, saying that they themselves remain bearish due
to higher interest rates.
Cash funds, normally in demand when investors are
nervous, also saw inflows of $11.3 billion, their six straight
week of inflows, while gold funds saw $200 million of outflows,
according to BofA.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)