  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:58:44 2023-06-01 pm EDT
123.62 USD   -0.08%
Tech shares see biggest ever weekly inflow on AI boom-BofA
RE
Take Five: Almost half-time
RE
Google leads funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel
RE
Tech shares see biggest ever weekly inflow on AI boom-BofA

06/02/2023 | 06:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: COMPUTEX Taipei technology trade show in Taipei

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Technology equity funds saw their biggest weekly inflows on record in the week to Wednesday, driven by a surge in investor interest in artificial intelligence, according to BofA Global Research released on Friday.

Tech stocks saw $8.5 billion of inflows in the week to Wednesday, the most on record, BoFa said, citing EPFR data. Stocks in general saw $14.8 billion of inflows the largest weekly inflow since February.

Part of that swell was thanks to a 30% rise in shares of chipmaker Nvidia in just three sessions that pushed its market valuation above $1 trillion at one point.

Seven stocks - Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla - account for 8.8 percentage points of the S&P 500's 10% year-to-date return, according to BofA's calcuations.

The "market (is) bored of waiting for rates to cause recession" and so is 'back to biggest companies = biggest margins = biggest (price to earnings multiples)'," the analysts wrote in a note, saying that they themselves remain bearish due to higher interest rates.

Cash funds, normally in demand when investors are nervous, also saw inflows of $11.3 billion, their six straight week of inflows, while gold funds saw $200 million of outflows, according to BofA.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.69% 123.72 Delayed Quote.40.22%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.82% 122.77 Delayed Quote.43.55%
APPLE INC. 1.60% 180.09 Delayed Quote.36.42%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.98% 272.61 Delayed Quote.126.53%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.28% 332.58 Delayed Quote.38.68%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5.12% 397.7 Delayed Quote.172.14%
S&P 500 0.99% 4221.02 Real-time Quote.8.86%
TESLA, INC. 1.76% 207.52 Delayed Quote.65.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 67 569 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 575 B 1 575 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
EV / Sales 2024 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 190 711
Free-Float 89,4%
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 123,72 $
Average target price 131,81 $
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.40.22%1 574 691
META PLATFORMS, INC.126.53%698 626
VISA, INC.9.02%464 131
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.57%382 187
MASTERCARD, INC.4.97%351 457
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-9.69%212 688
