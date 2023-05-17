Telcos draw up proposal for charging Big Tech for EU 5G rollout

(Adds background in 4th, 5th paragraphs and proposal details in
STOCKHOLM/MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Technology companies
which account for more than 5% of a telecoms provider's peak
average internet traffic should help pay for the rollout of 5G
and broadband across Europe, according to a draft proposal by
the telecoms industry.
The proposal is part of feedback to the European Commission
which launched a consultation into the issue in February. The
deadline for responses is Friday.
The document, which was reviewed by Reuters and has not been
published, was compiled by lobbying groups GSMA and ETNO.
Their members include Deutsche Telekom, Orange
, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and
Vodafone.
Telecom operators have lobbied for years for leading
technology companies to contribute to funding 5G and broadband
roll-out, saying that they use a huge part of the region's
internet traffic.
Alphabet's Google, Apple, Meta,
Netflix, Amazon and Microsoft account
for more than half of data internet traffic.
"We propose a clear threshold to ensure that only large
traffic generators, who impact substantially on operators’
networks, fall within the scope," GSMA said.
"Large traffic generators would only be those companies that
account for more than 5% of an operator's yearly average busy
hour traffic measured at the individual network level," the
draft said.
