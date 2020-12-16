Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/16 05:28:27 pm
1733.845 USD   -1.55%
05:32pTexas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law
RE
05:18pTech Up On Stimulus Bets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:02pNasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law

12/16/2020 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Texas and nine other states sued Google on Wednesday, accusing it of working with Facebook Inc in violation of antitrust law to boost its already-dominant online advertising business.

The states asked that the Alphabet Inc-owned company, which controls a third of the global online advertising industry, compensate them for damages and sought "structural relief," which is usually interpreted as forcing a company to divest some of its assets.

The Texas lawsuit is the second major complaint from regulators against Google and the fourth in a series of federal and state lawsuits aimed at reining in alleged bad behavior by Big Tech platforms that have grown significantly in the past two decades. The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Texas.

Google called the Texas lawsuit "meritless." Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wednesday's action raises the legal stakes for Google, which is now expected to face a third antitrust lawsuit from another group of attorneys general on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In its lawsuit, Texas asks a judge to find Google guilty of breaking antitrust law and to order the violations to stop. It also accused Google of working with Facebook. The two companies compete heavily in internet ad sales and together capture over half of the market globally.

"As internal Google documents reveal, Google sought to kill competition and has done so through an array of exclusionary tactics, including an unlawful agreement with Facebook, its largest potential competitive threat," the lawsuit said.

Google also allowed its own exchange to win ad auctions even when others bid higher, it further stated.

In a video posted on Facebook, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, "Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing (and) engage in market collusions to rig auctions in a tremendous violation of justice."

A Google spokeswoman said the company will defend itself from the lawsuit's "baseless claims in court." She added: "Digital ad prices have fallen over the last decade. Ad tech fees are falling too. Google's ad tech fees are lower than the industry average. These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry."

Paxton joined the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit against the company in October, which accused the $1 trillion California-based company of illegally using its market power to hobble rivals. The lawsuit was joined by 11 other states when it was filed.

The nine states that joined Texas are Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, South Dakota, North Dakota, Utah and Idaho.

Google ad sales account for over 80% of Alphabet's revenue. But most of the sales and the bulk of Alphabet's profits come from Google's high-margin operation of placing text ads above search results.

The business targeted by Texas and the other states - placing ads on partner apps and websites - matters far less to Google.

Alphabet reported quarterly digital advertising revenue of $37.1 billion in its latest financial report. Alphabet shares ended 0.2% lower at $1,757.19 on Wednesday. Facebook shares, which briefly turned negative after details of the Texas lawsuit were published, reversed losses and ended little changed.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.Writing by Nandita Bose in WashingtonEditing by Chris Sanders and Matthew Lewis)

By Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave


© Reuters 2020
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:32pTexas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antit..
RE
05:18pTech Up On Stimulus Bets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:02pNasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus
RE
04:33pFACEBOOK : States Allege Google Cut Deal With Facebook to Rig Online Ad Market
DJ
03:55pALPHABET : Google faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 U.S. states plan action -s..
RE
03:45pThese Are the U.S. Antitrust Cases Facing Google, Facebook and Others
DJ
03:30pAttorneys general, including colorado, will accuse google of violating antitr..
RE
03:30pALPHABET : Sued by Texas-Led States Over Alleged Manipulation of Digital Adverti..
MT
03:29pGoogle to face second lawsuit this week from second group of state attorneys ..
RE
03:18pALPHABET : States File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google Over Digital Ad Practice..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 179 B - -
Net income 2020 35 670 M - -
Net cash 2020 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 193 B 1 193 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 132 121
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 904,41 $
Last Close Price 1 761,08 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.31.48%1 193 448
BAIDU, INC.46.76%63 270
NAVER CORPORATION53.08%37 621
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION31.63%28 175
YANDEX58.40%24 276
SOGOU INC.75.60%3 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ