November 15, 2023 at 01:06 am EST

BANGKOK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Thailand will receive 300 billion baht ($8.46 billion) worth of investment from Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The companies will invest 100 billion baht each, Chai Wacharonke said. ($1 = 35.4700 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng)