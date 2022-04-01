The power of recycling: Turning searches into store visits

Altering hems and habits: R:evolve Recycle

One business that is already using the attribute is R:Evolve Recycle, a clothing swap shop in Glasgow, Scotland. Back in 2015, a group of volunteers from South Lanarkshire, Scotland were inspired to open their first charity shop after hearing the sobering statistic that an estimated 350,000 tonnes of used clothes go to landfills in the UK each year3 . Today, customers at R:Evolve Recycle can exchange their old clothes for previously donated items, making it easier for them to make more sustainable choices.

The R:evolve Recycle team has since opened two more stores in and around Glasgow. "People are responding positively to what we're doing," says Anne-Marie Clements, R:evolve's volunteer development officer.

Recently, Anne-Marie updated R:evolve Recycle's Business Profile on Google with the new recycling attribute, highlighting their business to more people actively looking for local fashion recycling services. Since opening their doors, R:evolve Recycle has prevented over 41,000 kilograms of clothes from going into landfills and saved an estimated 869.8 tonnes of carbon dioxide. ''Shoppers are starting to realize that you can't just consume and then dump it somewhere else. They find us online, come into the shop and say 'Okay, I get what you're trying to do', and for us that's fantastic," says Anne-Marie. "It really feels like we're turning a corner and getting the next generation to think differently about the environmental impact their shopping habits can have."

