Too Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to -2

"We are concerned that sweeping changes could lead to overregulation and carry unintended consequences for the entire economy," wrote Rep. Ken Buck (R., Colo.), a member of the House subcommittee, in a separate report intended to complement the one written primarily by the committee's Democratic majority. "We prefer a targeted approach, the scalpel of antitrust, rather than the chainsaw of regulation," he adds.

Despite these misgivings, on the whole, members of the committee showed a rare bipartisan accord in concluding that Big Tech has too much power. We may be at a tipping point: If these four companies, collectively valued at more than $5 trillion, really are too complex to break up or regulate without new or revived legislation, perhaps members of Congress might at last be ready to deliver it.

