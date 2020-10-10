Log in
Alphabet Inc.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/09 04:00:00 pm
1510.45 USD   +1.82%
08:09aToo Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to -2-
DJ
08:09aToo Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to Fail'
DJ
12:16aToo Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to -2-
DJ
Too Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to -2-

10/10/2020 | 08:09am EDT

"We are concerned that sweeping changes could lead to overregulation and carry unintended consequences for the entire economy," wrote Rep. Ken Buck (R., Colo.), a member of the House subcommittee, in a separate report intended to complement the one written primarily by the committee's Democratic majority. "We prefer a targeted approach, the scalpel of antitrust, rather than the chainsaw of regulation," he adds.

Despite these misgivings, on the whole, members of the committee showed a rare bipartisan accord in concluding that Big Tech has too much power. We may be at a tipping point: If these four companies, collectively valued at more than $5 trillion, really are too complex to break up or regulate without new or revived legislation, perhaps members of Congress might at last be ready to deliver it.

-- For more WSJ Technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-20 0808ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.82% 1510.45 Delayed Quote.12.77%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.01% 3286.65 Delayed Quote.77.86%
FACEBOOK INC 0.26% 264.45 Delayed Quote.28.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 848 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 029 B 1 029 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 748,25 $
Last Close Price 1 510,45 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.12.77%1 028 945
BAIDU, INC.0.07%43 143
NAVER CORPORATION61.39%38 276
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION66.38%34 590
YANDEX40.10%21 456
SOGOU INC.95.16%3 537
