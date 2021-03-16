Top Companies for Innovation -- Journal Report

Several of the biggest names in the technology industry scored highest for innovation in the latest Management Top 250 ranking, with Amazon.com Inc. leading the pack, followed by International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc., in that order.

Those four companies also have the highest overall scores in the annual Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, which measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Microsoft, ranked No. 1 overall, also made the top 10 for employee engagement and development and had the highest scores for social responsibility and financial strength among the more than 800 companies studied by Drucker.

IBM, No. 3 overall, also had the highest score for customer satisfaction. Apple, No. 2 overall, and Amazon, No. 4 overall, also made the top 10 for financial strength.

Two other companies in the top 10 for innovation also made other top 10 lists -- Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc., both for financial strength and employee engagement and development. Alphabet is ranked No. 5 overall and Facebook No. 12.

Microsoft and Apple also are among eight all-stars in the latest ranking -- companies that excelled in all five categories.

You can explore the full, detailed rankings here. In the coming weeks we'll take a look at the leaders in social responsibility and financial strength.

-- Gerard Yates

