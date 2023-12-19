14:42 ET -- Google is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Google parent Alphabet agreed to pay $700 million and make certain changes to Google Play, resolving claims by a group of states that Google stifled competition from other app distributors. Developers will be able to use an alternative billing system to Google Play's billing option. Epic Games said the settlement doesn't fully address Google's alleged anticompetitive behavior. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-19-23 1458ET