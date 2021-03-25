Log in
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pokes Fun at Lawmakers' Yes-No Questions

03/25/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
By Georgia Wells

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to his own platform Thursday to provide commentary on the day's hearing, at one point tweeting (https://twitter.com/jack/status/1375152199433527296) a poll in a cheeky jab at lawmakers' frustration with tech executives' responses to questions.

Many of the lawmakers in the hearing had asked the tech executives to simply answer "yes" or "no" in response to their questions, but the executives often offered longer responses.

"It's irritating all of us," said Rep. Anna Eshoo (D., Calif.). "No one seems to know the word yes or the word no."

Mr. Dorsey also posted a series of messages shortly after the start of the hearing offering more details on his views about why Twitter moderates content and the risks in asking the government to interfere in those decisions.

"If we woke up tomorrow and decided to stop moderating content we'd end up with a service very few people or advertisers would want to use," he said in a tweet (https://twitter.com/jack/status/1375126777761161223).

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D., N.Y.) seemed to notice Mr. Dorsey's tweets, saying, "Your multitasking skills are quite impressive."

Stocks mentioned in the article
