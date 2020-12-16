Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter bans harmful false claims about COVID-19 vaccinations

12/16/2020 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Wednesday that users will be required to remove new tweets that advance harmfully false or misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccinations, in an expansion of its rules on coronavirus misinformation.

The social media company said in a blog post that users could be required to remove tweets with false claims that suggest vaccines are "used to intentionally cause harm to or control populations, including statements about vaccines that invoke a deliberate conspiracy."

The policy, announced the same week that the first Americans received COVID-19 vaccinations as part of a mass immunization campaign, will also apply to false claims that the pandemic is not real or serious and vaccinations are unnecessary. Twitter said it will also apply to widely debunked false claims about the adverse effects of receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Conspiracy theories and misinformation about the coronavirus and its potential vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic.

Twitter said that early next year it would start to label or place a warning on tweets with "unsubstantiated rumors, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information" about the vaccines.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company would determine with public health partners which vaccine misinformation was harmful enough to warrant removal.

Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube have both in recent weeks announced bans on false claims about the vaccine that go against information from public health experts.

Twitter previously required users to remove tweets with false or misleading information about the nature of the coronavirus, the efficacy or safety of preventative measures or treatments, official regulations or the risk of infection or death. The company says it hides such tweets and blocks users from tweeting again until they remove them.

Twitter said it would enforce the updated policy from Dec. 21 and would expand these actions in the following weeks.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Elizabeth Culliford


© Reuters 2020
All news about ALPHABET INC.
04:00pNasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus
RE
03:55pALPHABET : Google faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 U.S. states plan action -s..
RE
03:45pThese Are the U.S. Antitrust Cases Facing Google, Facebook and Others
DJ
03:30pAttorneys general, including colorado, will accuse google of violating antitr..
RE
03:30pALPHABET : Sued by Texas-Led States Over Alleged Manipulation of Digital Adverti..
MT
03:29pGoogle to face second lawsuit this week from second group of state attorneys ..
RE
03:18pALPHABET : States File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google Over Digital Ad Practice..
DJ
02:51pALPHABET : States File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google Over Digital Ad Practice..
DJ
02:42pALPHABET : States Sue Google Over Digital Ad Practices
DJ
02:33pAPPLE : Google Chromecast users to get access to Apple TV services next year
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 179 B - -
Net income 2020 35 670 M - -
Net cash 2020 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 193 B 1 193 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 132 121
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 904,41 $
Last Close Price 1 761,08 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.31.48%1 193 448
BAIDU, INC.46.76%63 270
NAVER CORPORATION53.08%37 621
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION31.63%28 175
YANDEX58.40%24 276
SOGOU INC.75.60%3 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ