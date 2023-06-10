Twitter is refusing to pay its Google Cloud bills- Platformer

June 10 (Reuters) - Twitter has refused to pay its
Google Cloud bills as its contract comes up for
renewal this month, which could result in the social media
company's trust and safety teams being crippled, Platformer
reported on Saturday.
Before Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform
last year, Twitter signed a multi-year contract with Google
related to fighting spam and protecting accounts, among other
things, the report said.
The Platformer report did not give details on how the
conflict between the companies could hinder Twitter's trust and
safety teams. The Information said Twitter has been trying to
renegotiate its contract with Google since at least March.
Twitter hosts some services on its server and houses others
on the cloud platforms of Amazon and Google, Platformer
said.
In March, Amazon warned Twitter that it would withhold
advertising payments because of the company's outstanding bills
to Amazon Web Services for cloud computing services, according
to the Information.
Since Musk's acquisition, Twitter has cut costs dramatically
and laid off thousands of employees. Musk ordered the company to
cut infrastructure costs, such as spending on cloud services, by
$1 billion, a source had told Reuters in November.
Twitter did not immediately respond to an email inquiry
while Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing By Cynthia
Osterman)