Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Twitter is likely to pull
out from a voluntary EU code of practice to tackle
disinformation, but the move does not mean it will quit Europe,
an EU official said on Thursday.
The European Commission beefed up the code last year,
requiring companies to submit regular progress reports with data
on how much advertising revenue they had averted from
disinformation actors.
New obligations include providing information on the
number or value of political advertisements accepted or rejected
and instances of manipulative behaviours detected.
Twitter has given signs that it will leave the code, the
EU official said, adding that it does not make a big difference
as the company has not been putting in a lot of effort recently.
"It just means that they won't attend meetings and not
issue reports. They would still have legal obligations," the
official said, referring to landmark tech rules adopted recently
to which the code of practice is linked.
"They are not pulling out of Europe," the official said.
Twitter did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
Violations of the tech rules can cost companies fines as
much as 6% of their global turnover.
Companies signed up to the code include Alphabet's
Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft
and TikTok.
