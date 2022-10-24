Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:47 2022-10-24 pm EDT
101.96 USD   +0.82%
04:39pU.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
RE
04:31pWall St closes sharply higher on hopes of abating Fed
RE
04:28pUS Stocks Close Higher Monday Ahead of Mega-Cap Technology Earnings
MT
U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace

10/24/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
(Adds U.S. indices closing numbers)

*

Dollar buffeted vs yen by suspected BOJ intervention

*

U.S., European shares rise ahead of earnings-packed week

*

China GDP beats forecasts but retail sales disappoint

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 gained 1.19% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.86%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq recovered after taking a hit from tumbling Tesla Inc shares and as traders awaited earnings in the coming days from Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon.com.

U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, suggesting the Fed's barrage of steep interest rate hikes is having the desired effect, raising hopes that the central bank could begin slowing the pace of increases to the Fed funds target rate.

"Investors are getting more confident that inflation is going to come down and that the Fed might be quick to pause," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "The flash PMIs (purchasing managers index data) showed significant weakness across both the service and manufacturing parts of the economy, which is good news for investors expecting the Fed to pause early next year."

The dollar weathered another suspected Japanese intervention to rise against the yen, advancing to 149.70 yen in early trade before retreating. Japan likely spent a record 5.4 trillion-5.5 trillion yen ($36.16 billion-$36.83 billion) in its yen-buying intervention last Friday, according to estimates by Tokyo money market brokerage firms. Japanese authorities did not confirm whether or not there had been intervention.

Sterling seesawed in volatile trade on news that Boris Johnson had dropped out of the running for British prime minister. Finance minister Rishi Sunak will become Britain's next prime minister after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, which could reduce some of the political uncertainty hanging over the pound.

Europe's STOXX 600 index finished up 1.4% at its highest level in nearly a week, with utilities, media and travel and leisure sectors leading the gains.

Markets are still priced for a rate rise of 75 basis points next month, but have scaled back bets on a matching move in December. The peak for rates has also edged down to around 4.87%, from above 5% early last week.

Fed officials indicated that the pace of tightening would be at the heart of any policy debate at November's meeting.

Chinese blue chips slid almost 3%, while Hong Kong shares fell 6.4%, their biggest one-day drop since the financial crisis. The offshore yuan hit another record low against the dollar after Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term, picking a top governing body stacked with loyalists. Xi is likely to stick to his zero-COVID policy that is damaging growth, analysts say.

Delayed data on gross domestic product (GDP) showed the Chinese economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter, above forecasts for 3.5%, but retail sales disappointed, with a rise of 2.5%.

Investors will get a look at U.S. GDP on Thursday and core inflation measures a day later. The economy is forecast to have grown an annualized 2.1% in the third quarter.

The European Central Bank meets this week and is widely expected to raise rates by 75 bps.

The euro last traded at $0.98640, having briefly been as high as $0.9899 early in the session.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to tighten by 75 bps at its meeting this week.

In treasury markets, traders shrugged off the slowdown in business activity data, staying concerned that the Fed would maintain its ultra-hawkish stance on fighting inflation. Yields climbed.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields last traded at 4.2508% , off a 15-year peak of 4.337% on Friday.

In commodities, gold prices were under pressure from a firm dollar and the elevated U.S. bond yields. U.S. gold futures <GCv1 settled 0.1% lower at $1,654.10. Spot prices were down 0.4%.

Brent crude futures settled at $93.26 a barrel, down 0.3% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude finished down 0.6% at $84.58 data on lackluster demand from China and a stronger U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington and Amanda Cooper in London Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Devik Jain, and Wayne Cole Editing by Nick Macfie, Will Dunham and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.37% 102.52 Delayed Quote.-30.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.42% 119.82 Delayed Quote.-28.43%
APPLE INC. 1.48% 149.45 Delayed Quote.-17.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.02% 0.63909 Delayed Quote.1.36%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.09% 94.08 Delayed Quote.12.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.88% 0.63106 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.62% 1.14213 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.48% 168.11 Delayed Quote.7.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.49% 1.12784 Delayed Quote.-16.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.60% 0.738711 Delayed Quote.6.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.54% 108.736 Delayed Quote.18.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7289 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.34% 31499.62 Real-time Quote.-14.46%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 1.12% 147.194 Delayed Quote.11.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 0.9875 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
GOLD -0.69% 1649.21 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.53% 0.012221 Delayed Quote.4.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.49% 1.798723 Delayed Quote.15.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.32% 0.012078 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.58% 0.6715 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.47% 91.38 Delayed Quote.19.99%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.86% 10952.61 Real-time Quote.-30.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.20% 84.852 Delayed Quote.8.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.20% 0.56925 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.14% 776.2562 Real-time Quote.17.43%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 1.40% 926.42 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
TESLA, INC. -1.49% 211.25 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.89% 7.32736 Delayed Quote.14.26%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 1.012658 Delayed Quote.15.30%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.97% 149.065 Delayed Quote.28.23%
WTI -0.62% 84.787 Delayed Quote.13.27%
