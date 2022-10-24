U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace

(Adds U.S. indices closing numbers)
Dollar buffeted vs yen by suspected BOJ intervention
U.S., European shares rise ahead of earnings-packed week
China GDP beats forecasts but retail sales disappoint
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares
extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday
as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal
Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.34%, the S&P
500 gained 1.19% and the Nasdaq Composite added
0.86%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq recovered after taking a hit from
tumbling Tesla Inc shares and as traders awaited
earnings in the coming days from Apple, Google parent
Alphabet and Amazon.com.
U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight
month in October, suggesting the Fed's barrage of steep interest
rate hikes is having the desired effect, raising hopes that the
central bank could begin slowing the pace of increases to the
Fed funds target rate.
"Investors are getting more confident that inflation is
going to come down and that the Fed might be quick to pause,"
said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
"The flash PMIs (purchasing managers index data) showed
significant weakness across both the service and manufacturing
parts of the economy, which is good news for investors expecting
the Fed to pause early next year."
The dollar weathered another suspected Japanese intervention
to rise against the yen, advancing to 149.70 yen in
early trade before retreating. Japan likely spent a record 5.4
trillion-5.5 trillion yen ($36.16 billion-$36.83 billion) in its
yen-buying intervention last Friday, according to estimates by
Tokyo money market brokerage firms. Japanese authorities did not
confirm whether or not there had been intervention.
Sterling seesawed in volatile trade on news that Boris
Johnson had dropped out of the running for British prime
minister. Finance minister Rishi Sunak will become Britain's
next prime minister after he won the race to lead the
Conservative Party, which could reduce some of the political
uncertainty hanging over the pound.
Europe's STOXX 600 index finished up 1.4% at its
highest level in nearly a week, with utilities, media
and travel and leisure sectors leading the
gains.
Markets are still priced for a rate rise of 75 basis points
next month, but have scaled back bets on a matching move in
December. The peak for rates has also edged down to around
4.87%, from above 5% early last week.
Fed officials indicated that the pace of tightening would be
at the heart of any policy debate at November's meeting.
Chinese blue chips slid almost 3%, while Hong Kong
shares fell 6.4%, their biggest one-day drop since the financial
crisis. The offshore yuan hit another record low against the
dollar after Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking
third leadership term, picking a top governing body stacked with
loyalists. Xi is likely to stick to his zero-COVID policy that
is damaging growth, analysts say.
Delayed data on gross domestic product (GDP) showed the
Chinese economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter, above forecasts
for 3.5%, but retail sales disappointed, with a rise of 2.5%.
Investors will get a look at U.S. GDP on Thursday and core
inflation measures a day later. The economy is forecast to have
grown an annualized 2.1% in the third quarter.
The European Central Bank meets this week and is widely
expected to raise rates by 75 bps.
The euro last traded at $0.98640, having briefly
been as high as $0.9899 early in the session.
The Bank of Canada is also expected to tighten by 75 bps at
its meeting this week.
In treasury markets, traders shrugged off the slowdown in
business activity data, staying concerned that the Fed would
maintain its ultra-hawkish stance on fighting inflation. Yields
climbed.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields last traded at 4.2508%
, off a 15-year peak of 4.337% on Friday.
In commodities, gold prices were under pressure from a firm
dollar and the elevated U.S. bond yields. U.S. gold futures
<GCv1 settled 0.1% lower at $1,654.10. Spot prices were down
0.4%.
Brent crude futures settled at $93.26 a barrel, down
0.3% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude finished down
0.6% at $84.58 data on lackluster demand from China and a
stronger U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington and Amanda Cooper in
London
Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Devik Jain, and Wayne
Cole
Editing by Nick Macfie, Will Dunham and Matthew Lewis)