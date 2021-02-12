Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FTC opens probe into Nvidia's acquisition of Arm - Bloomberg

02/12/2021 | 10:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
nVIDIA at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened an in-depth probe into Nvidia Corp's agreement to acquire Arm Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a source.

The FTC has sent information demands to third parties, according to Bloomberg.

The FTC and Nvidia did not respond to requests for comment outside regular working hours.

Nvidia struck a deal with Japan's SoftBank Group in September to buy UK-based chip designer Arm Holdings for as much as $40 billion.

In addition to the FTC probe, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Microsoft Corp have complained to U.S. antitrust regulators about the deal, the report added, citing people familiar with the process.

Arm Holdings supplies intellectual property to Apple, Qualcomm and a host of others for chips that power nearly all of the world's smartphones.

Earlier in January, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said it would start an investigation into Nvidia's deal to buy Arm.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.30% 2095.03 Delayed Quote.19.54%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.20% 244.99 Delayed Quote.10.15%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.90% 598.45 Delayed Quote.14.60%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 1.66% 147.98 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02/12U.S. FTC opens probe into Nvidia's acquisition of Arm - Bloomberg
RE
02/12FACEBOOK, TWITTER CEOS IN TALKS TO T : Politico
RE
02/12EXCLUSIVE : Google's $76 million deal with French publishers leaves many outlets..
RE
02/12U.S. FTC opens probe into Nvidia's acquisition of Arm -Bloomberg
RE
02/12REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Google's $76 mln deal with French publishers leaves many out..
RE
02/12MARKET CHATTER : Google Settling Copyright Fight With French Publishers for $76 ..
MT
02/12Google's deal ties copyright payments to publishers to use of google news sho..
RE
02/12Alphabet's google agrees to pay $76 mln over three years to group of french n..
RE
02/12U.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery
RE
02/12Myanmar businesses criticise junta cyber law plans
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 46 807 M - -
Net cash 2021 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 415 B 1 415 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 349,32 $
Last Close Price 2 095,03 $
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.19.54%1 410 442
BAIDU, INC.44.75%105 594
NAVER CORPORATION25.30%48 301
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.10%30 162
YANDEX6.11%25 696
SOGOU INC.1.35%3 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ