U.S. House lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills to target Big Tech

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the U.S. House
of Representatives introduced four bills on Friday aimed at
reining in the power of the tech giants in what one
congressional aide described as a revolution in antitrust.
Two of the bills address the issue of giant companies, such
as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google,
creating a platform for other businesses and then competing
against those same businesses.
One measure bans platforms from owning subsidiaries that
operate on their platform if those subsidiaries compete with
other businesses - potentially forcing the Big Tech firms to
sell assets.
"From Amazon and Facebook to Google and Apple
, it is clear that these unregulated tech giants have
become too big to care and too powerful to ever put people over
profits," said U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington
state Democrat a sponsor of this measure.
Representative David Cicilline, the Democratic chair of the
antitrust panel, is an original cosponsor of the bills, as is
the top Republican, Ken Buck. The chair of the Judiciary
Committee, Jerrold Nadler, also sponsored the bills.
A second measure would make it illegal in most cases for a
platform to give preference to its own products on its platform
with a hefty fine of 30% of the U.S. revenue of the affected
business if they violate the measure.
The third bill would require a platform to refrain from any
merger unless it can show the acquired company does not compete
with any product or service the platform is in.
A fourth would require platforms to allow users to transfer
their data elsewhere if they desire, including to a competing
business.
In addition to those four, a fifth bill would raise what the
Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission charge to assess
the biggest companies to ensure their mergers are legal and
increase the budgets of the agencies. A companion to this has
already passed the Senate.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)