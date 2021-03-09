U.S. Justice Department nominee Gupta vows strong antitrust enforcement

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Vanita Gupta, President Joe
Biden's nominee for the Justice Department's No. 3 post, said on
Tuesday that she doubts that big tech companies would be excited
about her being confirmed and promised to pursue vigorous
enforcement of antitrust law.
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee conducted a confirmation
hearing for the Democratic president's nominations of Gupta as
associate attorney general and Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney
general, the department's No. 2 job.
Gupta said she plans to use the full force of U.S. antitrust
laws to protect competition. Gupta was asked during the hearing
about her relations with the big tech firms such as Amazon
, Apple and Facebook, which are accused
of abusing their powerful platforms.
"I will just say based on my prior engagements with tech
companies, I would highly doubt that they would be excited
necessarily about my confirmation," Gupta told the senators.
"My role as a civil rights lawyer has been to push the tech
companies very hard on any number of issues," Gupta added. "If I
am confirmed as associate attorney general, I will bring the
full force of our country's antitrust laws to bear to protect
competition which is so core to our economy and to protecting
consumers."
Gupta promised even-handed enforcement of antitrust law.
"If I am confirmed I will lead and oversee the antitrust
division completely free from improper influence - partisan,
corporate or otherwise," Gupta said.
Among other responsibilities if confirmed by the Senate,
Gupta would oversee the department's Antitrust Division. The
department sued Alphabet's Google last year for
allegedly breaking antitrust law and has other investigations of
big tech companies underway. Biden has not yet made his
nomination to head the Antitrust Division.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Sarah N. Lynch and Diane Bartz;
Editing by Will Dunham)