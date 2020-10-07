Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. agency shows no sign of quick action on Trump social media petition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 06:00am EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission has given no indication it will move quickly on an effort by President Donald Trump to narrow the ability of social media companies to remove objectionable content and require new transparency rules.

The Republican president in May directed the U.S. Commerce Department to file the petition after Twitter Inc warned readers to fact-check his posts about unsubstantiated claims of fraud in mail-in voting.

Since then, Trump's social media posts have repeatedly been sanctioned. On Tuesday, Facebook Inc and Twitter took action on posts from Trump for violating their rules against coronavirus misinformation by suggesting that COVID-19 was just like the flu with Facebook taking the post down.

After the FCC received the Commerce Department petition July 27, it opened it for public comment for 45 days, which expired in mid-September. The proceeding has received more than 20,000 comments.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said last week during a call with reporters that "commission staff are currently reviewing" the public comments, declining to say how long that may last.

"I look forward to receiving the results of that review," Pai said. "I'll make my decision based on the law and the facts. So I'm not going to reach a conclusion until we have finished our review of the record."

On Monday, Pai released his agenda for the Oct. 27 FCC meeting without proposing any action on the petition. It can take the FCC a year to propose and then finalize new regulations. A spokesman for Pai declined to comment.

In August, the White House abruptly pulled the nomination of Republican FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly to serve another term days after he expressed skepticism about whether the commission had authority to issue new regulations covering social media companies.

The two Democrats on the five-member FCC both strongly oppose the petition.

Last month, Trump nominated Nathan Simington, a senior administration official who has been involved in the social media petition. "Republicans need to get smart and confirm Nate Simington to the FCC ASAP!" Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The petition asks the FCC to limit protections for social media companies under Section 230, a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that shields them from liability for content posted by their users and allows them to remove lawful but objectionable posts.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: "REPEAL SECTION 230!!!" reiterating his previously articulated view.

A group representing major internet companies including Facebook, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google urged the FCC to reject the petition, saying it is "misguided," while it won the backing of four Republican state attorneys general. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Robert Birsel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.15% 1451.02 Delayed Quote.8.33%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.10% 3099.96 Delayed Quote.67.76%
FACEBOOK INC -2.26% 258.66 Delayed Quote.26.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
06:00aU.S. agency shows no sign of quick action on Trump social media petition
RE
10/06FACTBOX : How Big Tech companies gain and maintain dominance
RE
10/06U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform
RE
10/06Microsoft denies U.S. suggestion its diversity plan illegally discriminates b..
RE
10/06House Panel Says Big Tech Wields Monopoly Power -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/06House Panel Says Big Tech Wields Monopoly Power -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/06Microsoft denies U.S. suggestion its diversity plan illegally discriminates b..
RE
10/06House Panel Says Big Tech Wields Monopoly Power -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/06Clover Health to go public via $3.7 billion deal with Social Capital
RE
10/06House Panel Calls for Congress to Break Up Tech Giants -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 847 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 988 B 988 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,01x
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 747,17 $
Last Close Price 1 451,02 $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.8.33%987 738
BAIDU, INC.-1.24%43 025
NAVER CORPORATION63.54%38 145
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION55.53%32 344
YANDEX42.29%21 605
SOGOU INC.94.95%3 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group