U.S. agency shows no sign of quick action on Trump social media petition

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications
Commission has given no indication it will move quickly on an
effort by President Donald Trump to narrow the ability of social
media companies to remove objectionable content and require new
transparency rules.
The Republican president in May directed the U.S. Commerce
Department to file the petition after Twitter Inc
warned readers to fact-check his posts about unsubstantiated
claims of fraud in mail-in voting.
Since then, Trump's social media posts have repeatedly been
sanctioned. On Tuesday, Facebook Inc and Twitter took
action on posts from Trump for violating their rules against
coronavirus misinformation by suggesting that COVID-19 was just
like the flu with Facebook taking the post down.
After the FCC received the Commerce Department petition July
27, it opened it for public comment for 45 days, which expired
in mid-September. The proceeding has received more than 20,000
comments.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said last week during a call with
reporters that "commission staff are currently reviewing" the
public comments, declining to say how long that may last.
"I look forward to receiving the results of that review,"
Pai said. "I'll make my decision based on the law and the facts.
So I'm not going to reach a conclusion until we have finished
our review of the record."
On Monday, Pai released his agenda for the Oct. 27 FCC
meeting without proposing any action on the petition. It can
take the FCC a year to propose and then finalize new
regulations. A spokesman for Pai declined to comment.
In August, the White House abruptly pulled the nomination of
Republican FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly to serve another term
days after he expressed skepticism about whether the commission
had authority to issue new regulations covering social media
companies.
The two Democrats on the five-member FCC both strongly
oppose the petition.
Last month, Trump nominated Nathan Simington, a senior
administration official who has been involved in the social
media petition. "Republicans need to get smart and confirm Nate
Simington to the FCC ASAP!" Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday.
The petition asks the FCC to limit protections for social
media companies under Section 230, a provision of the 1996
Communications Decency Act that shields them from liability for
content posted by their users and allows them to remove lawful
but objectionable posts.
On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: "REPEAL SECTION 230!!!"
reiterating his previously articulated view.
A group representing major internet companies including
Facebook, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google
urged the FCC to reject the petition, saying it is
"misguided," while it won the backing of four Republican state
attorneys general.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Robert Birsel)