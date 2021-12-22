Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/22 10:00:57 am
2895.405 USD   +0.90%
U.S. consumer bureau orders fintech firm LendUp to halt new loans, pay penalty

12/22/2021 | 09:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered LendUp Loans to pay a $100,000 penalty, stop issuing new loans and halt collecting on certain outstanding ones after repeated deceptive marketing and other fair-lending violations, the agency said on Tuesday.

The Oakland, California-based lender, which offers funding to online consumers who traditionally have been overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky, agreed to the order, the CFPB said.

"We are shuttering the lending operations of this fintech for repeatedly lying and illegally cheating its customers," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

LendUp, which had attracted attention from prominent Silicon Valley investors, expects to complete a wind-down of its operations in early 2022, a spokesman told Reuters.

Tuesday's order comes after a September 2021 CFPB lawsuit alleging that LendUp continued to violate a 2016 order stemming from similar charges.

LendUp deceived consumers about the benefits of repeat borrowing; violated the CFPB's 2016 order; and failed to provide timely and accurate adverse-action notices to clients as required by fair lending laws, the agency added.

In 2017, PayPal Inc invested in LendUp as part of its efforts to gain an edge on rivals in the highly competitive digital payments market.

The agency said that Alphabet Inc's GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, as well as other California-based venture capital giants, Andreessen Horwitz and Kleiner Perkins, had a stake in LendUp.

The CFPB was created in the wake of the 2007-09 global financial crisis to crack down on predatory lenders. Progressives and advocates have long criticized short-term lenders for saddling borrowers with annualized interest rates that often reach several hundred percent.

Chopra, tapped by Democratic President Joe Biden to help address inequities in lending, has said his ambitious agenda includes sharpening the agency's enforcement focus on companies that repeatedly violate consumer finance laws, with a particular focus on fintech and other technology companies. (This story corrects date of LendUp wind-down from 2020 to 2022)

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.57% 2886.6 Delayed Quote.63.72%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.35% 189.75 Delayed Quote.-19.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 B - -
Net income 2021 73 103 M - -
Net cash 2021 139 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 909 B 1 909 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,97x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 150 028
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 869,45 $
Average target price 3 363,06 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.63.72%1 909 391
BAIDU, INC.-33.03%50 406
NAVER CORPORATION28.21%46 927
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.72%42 695
YANDEX N.V.-11.14%22 162
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471