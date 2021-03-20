Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 mln for patent infringement

03/20/2021 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 19 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Texas said Apple Inc must pay about $308.5 million to Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management.

The jurors late on Friday directed Apple to pay a running royalty to PMC, which is generally based on the amount of sales of a product or service.

Apple said it was disappointed with the verdict and planned to appeal.

"Cases like this, brought by companies that don't make or sell any products, stifle innovation and ultimately harm consumers," it said in an emailed statement.

PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015 alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its patents.

Apple successfully challenged PMC's case at the U.S. patent office, but an appeals court in March last year reversed that decision, paving the way for the trial.

Sugarland, Texas-based PMC has infringement cases pending against companies including Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com Inc. (Reporting by Derek Francis and Bhargav Acharya and additional reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.28% 2026.96 Delayed Quote.15.65%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.55% 3074.96 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
APPLE INC. -0.45% 119.99 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.46% 512.18 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
11:36aU.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
RE
11:35aU.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 mln for patent infringement
RE
08:15aAs U.S. Economic Outlook Brightens, Europe Fears a Cloudy Summer
DJ
05:45aHow Pinduoduo Beat Alibaba to Become China's Top Shopping Site
DJ
03/19AMAZON COM  : Is Hiring in Saudi Arabia, Taking Advantage of Online Shift in Kin..
DJ
03/19FACEBOOK  : Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Back Up After Major Outages -- Upda..
DJ
03/19U.S. DOJ accuses Google of dragging its feet in antitrust trial
RE
03/19UK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook
RE
03/19UK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook - FT
RE
03/19Facebook faces antitrust investigation by UK regulator - FT
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 46 977 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 372 B 1 372 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 372,35 $
Last Close Price 2 026,96 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.15.65%1 388 920
FACEBOOK INC6.21%779 550
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.35%770 150
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED3.03%624 316
VISA-5.41%477 190
MASTERCARD-0.12%379 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ