U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 mln for patent infringement

March 19 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Texas said Apple Inc
must pay about $308.5 million to Personalized Media
Communications LLC (PMC) for infringing a patent associated with
digital rights management.
The jurors late on Friday directed Apple to pay a running
royalty to PMC, which is generally based on the amount of sales
of a product or service.
Apple said it was disappointed with the verdict and planned
to appeal.
"Cases like this, brought by companies that don't make or
sell any products, stifle innovation and ultimately harm
consumers," it said in an emailed statement.
PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015
alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its
patents.
Apple successfully challenged PMC's case at the U.S. patent
office, but an appeals court in March last year reversed that
decision, paving the way for the trial.
Sugarland, Texas-based PMC has infringement cases pending
against companies including Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc's
Google and Amazon.com Inc.
