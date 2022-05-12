U.S. lawmakers ask tech companies to archive evidence of potential Russian war crimes

May 12 (Reuters) - Four Democratic lawmakers on Thursday
asked the CEOs of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook
owner Meta Platforms Inc to archive content that could be
used as evidence of suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
Ukraine and the West say Russian troops have committed war
crimes in its 11-week invasion of its neighbor, in which
thousands of civilians have been killed. Russia denies the
allegations and says it does not target civilians.
In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the lawmakers,
including the leaders of the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs
committees, Carolyn Maloney and Gregory Meeks, encouraged the
company to preserve content posted on its sites.
That content "could potentially be used as evidence as the
U.S. government and international human rights and
accountability monitors investigate Russian war crimes, crimes
against humanity, and other atrocities in Ukraine," the letter
said.
The letters were also signed by two subcommittee chairmen,
William Keating and Stephen Lynch.
The U.N. Human Rights Council passed a resolution on
Thursday to establish an investigation into possible war crimes
by Russian troops in places near the capital Kyiv and beyond, a
move that Russia said amounted to political score-settling.
