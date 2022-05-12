Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 03:20:14 pm EDT
2231.43 USD   -1.79%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. lawmakers ask tech companies to archive evidence of potential Russian war crimes

05/12/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration

May 12 (Reuters) - Four Democratic lawmakers on Thursday asked the CEOs of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc to archive content that could be used as evidence of suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukraine and the West say Russian troops have committed war crimes in its 11-week invasion of its neighbor, in which thousands of civilians have been killed. Russia denies the allegations and says it does not target civilians.

In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the lawmakers, including the leaders of the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, Carolyn Maloney and Gregory Meeks, encouraged the company to preserve content posted on its sites.

That content "could potentially be used as evidence as the U.S. government and international human rights and accountability monitors investigate Russian war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other atrocities in Ukraine," the letter said.

The letters were also signed by two subcommittee chairmen, William Keating and Stephen Lynch.

The U.N. Human Rights Council passed a resolution on Thursday to establish an investigation into possible war crimes by Russian troops in places near the capital Kyiv and beyond, a move that Russia said amounted to political score-settling. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; additional reporting by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.29% 2218.6 Delayed Quote.-21.57%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.58% 187.79 Delayed Quote.-43.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 299 B - -
Net income 2022 74 766 M - -
Net cash 2022 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 498 B 1 498 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 163 906
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 2 272,05 $
Average target price 3 280,15 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-21.57%1 498 392
BAIDU, INC.-28.70%36 659
NAVER CORPORATION-26.29%32 716
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-33.02%25 724
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-10.80%386