Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. states file updated antitrust complaint against Alphabet's Google

11/13/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Google logo on office building in Irvine, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. states led by Texas have filed an amended complaint against Alphabet Inc's Google accusing the tech giant of using coercive tactics and breaking antitrust laws in its efforts to boost its already dominant advertising business.

The updated allegations are the latest in an onslaught of regulatory scrutiny of Google over its practices. The tech company faces several lawsuits, including one by the Justice Department for monopolistic practices.

Earlier this week, Google lost an appeal against a $2.8 billion European Union antitrust decision.

The amended U.S. lawsuit, filed in a federal court in New York late Friday, accuses Google of using monopolistic and coercive tactics with advertisers in its efforts to dominate and drive out competition in online advertising.

The lawsuit also highlights Google's use of a secret program dubbed "Project Bernanke" in 2013 that used bidding data to give its own ad-buying an advantage. For example, in a 2015 iteration of the program, Google allegedly dropped the second-highest bids from publishers' auctions, accumulated money into a pool and then spent that money to inflate only the bids belonging advertisers who used the company's Google Ads. They otherwise would have likely lost the auctions, the states alleged.

Neither Alphabet nor the Texas Attorney General's office responded immediately to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Additional reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Chris Prentice


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
01:01pU.S. states file updated antitrust complaint against Alphabet's Google
RE
11/12INSIDER SELL : Alphabet
MT
11/12REFILE-UPDATE 4-Biden will nominate industry-friendly Califf to lead U.S. FDA
RE
11/12Wall Street rises on J&J, Big Tech boost
RE
11/12Investing in stability
11/11Spotify bolsters audiobooks business with Findaway buy
RE
11/11What should we do with old electronics?
PU
11/11Inflation Surge May Pressure Fed to Raise Rates Next Summer; Investors Finally Take Not..
DJ
11/11Indonesia Tech Giant GoTo Raises Over $1.3 Billion in Pre-IPO Financing
DJ
11/11Indonesia's GoTo raises $1.3 bln ahead of local IPO amid tech boom
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 B - -
Net income 2021 72 823 M - -
Net cash 2021 143 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 980 B 1 980 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 150 028
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 2 973,56 $
Average target price 3 324,62 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.69.66%1 979 890
BAIDU, INC.-21.12%59 368
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION25.56%52 294
NAVER CORPORATION39.83%51 639
YANDEX N.V.17.95%29 427
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471