U.S. trade official raises concerns about Canada's proposed digital services tax

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Trade
Representative Jayme White expressed Washington's ongoing
concern about Canada's proposed digital services tax in talks on
Wednesday with Canada's deputy trade minister, David Morrison,
USTR said in a statement.
White spoke with Morrison ahead of the first meeting of
trade deputies under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade
agreement enacted in 2020.
White also stressed the importance of Canada's fully meeting
its USMCA commitments, including its allocation of dairy
tariff-rate quotas and home-shopping, USTR said.
Washington said in December it would consider "all options"
under its trade agreements and domestic statutes if Canada
proceeds with its proposed tax on corporations providing digital
services, but gave no details.
The United States in October withdrew its threat of tariffs
against five European countries over their digital services
taxes as part of a deal to manage the transition to a new global
tax regime for large highly profitable corporations such as
Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc.
But it remains at odds with Canada over the issue.
Canada unveiled the proposed measure in April, saying it
would stay in place until major nations come up with a
coordinated approach on taxing the big digital companies.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
has since agreed on a common approach to ensure such companies
pay their share of taxes, but a treaty to enforce this has yet
to be implemented.
USTR said White and Morrison agreed to continue stay in
touch on the various issues, including bilateral steel trade,
but there was no sign of progress on the digital tax dispute.
The leaders of the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday
urged chief trade negotiator Katherine Tai to press both Mexico
and Canada to live up to their commitments under a new trade
pact in areas ranging from potatoes to telecommunications.
Democratic Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and the top
Republican on the panel, Mike Crapo, said it was preferable to
resolve the disputes through negotiation, but USTR "must be
prepared to use the strong and innovative enforcement tools"
included in the UMSCA trade deal.
On the digital trade issue, the senators said efforts by
Canada to proceed with a tax that would discriminate against
U.S. firms would risk "setting a troubling precedent that could
undermine years of work by negotiators at the OECD."
